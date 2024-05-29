Orlando area's first-ever drive-thru-only Starbucks now open

article

The first-ever drive-thru-only Starbucks location in the Orlando metro area is now open.

The coffee chain location is located in Sanford at 3764 S. Orlando Drive. It opened its doors – err, lane – for the first time on May 18.

There's also a walk-up window for Starbucks customers who want to either place an order in person or pick up a mobile order.

"We are always looking for ways to improve the customer experience," Alex Bisbee, commercial brokerage advisor for Insite Real Estate, told FOX 35.

This Starbucks location is open daily from 5 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

In related news, a Starbucks location in Orlando is looking to add an exterior walk-up window that would eliminate customer traffic inside the store, according to project plans filed with the City of Orlando's Municipal Planning Board obtained by FOX 35. The location on West Yale Street and Edgewater Drive in College Park does not have a drive-thru.