A Starbucks location in Orlando wants to make it easier for you to grab your coffee fix on the go!

The location on West Yale Street and Edgewater Drive in Orlando is looking to add an exterior walk-up window that would eliminate customer traffic inside the store, according to project plans filed with the City of Orlando's Municipal Planning Board obtained by FOX 35.

Photos of the existing Starbucks located at Yale Street and Edgewater Drive in Orlando, Florida. (Photo: City of Orlando/Municipal Planning Board)

If approved, the inside of this Starbucks location would only be accessible by employees, according to a conditional use permit letter from Design Forum Architects, Inc. to the City of Orlando.

"This is necessary due to the increased amount of equipment and operational space needed to serve the current market," the document says. "The existing store operations area is currently undersized for the number of transactions for this store."

The walk-up area will feature two windows – one for placing orders and paying, and another for picking up orders, including mobile orders. This is a system already in place at a couple of other Starbucks locations, including in New York City and Jacksonville.

Customers can either place orders at the window and pick-up mobile orders with this new walk-up system, project plans show. This Starbucks location does not have a drive-thru.

"The pick-up window speeds up the queue line timing due to the mobile order and pay channel that will be utilized," documents say.

This photo of the Starbucks at 42nd and Bryant in New York City shows the intended exterior walk-up window for the Orlando location (left). A photo of an exterior walk-up window in Jacksonville, Florida. (right). (Photo: City of Orlando/Municipal Planning Board)

As far as sidewalk traffic goes, the store has a railing in place at the northwest corner of the property – where customers will line up – to control congestion. The parking lot shared between Publix and Starbucks will continue to operate as usual.

The application was received on Nov. 10, 2023, and a tentative hearing date is scheduled for Tuesday morning.

FOX 35 has reached out to Starbucks for more information about the project.