MS-13 gang member arrested in Florida after attempted carjacking, police say

An MS-13 gang member and convicted felon was recently arrested in Florida following an attempted carjacking, police say.

Attempted carjacking leads to arrest

What we know:

A police officer with the Coral Gables Police Department said they responded to reports of a suspicious person on the morning of May 16 in the 1500 block of Red Road, Miami.

The officer said a resident had been stopped at a stop sign when he was then approached by a masked man who attempted to take his car. The resident was able to get away and called the police.

The man with the mask was arrested, and police said they recovered a gun, knife and mask.

Wilson Verela, 24, was recently arrested after an attempted carjacking in Florida. (Credit: Coral Gables Police Department)

Suspect identified as MS-13 gang member

Dig deeper:

The suspect was later identified as 24-year-old Wilson Verela, a Honduran national.

Police said the man had an MS-13 tattoo on the left side of his chest, and he later admitted to being a member of the notorious international gang.

Investigators discovered Verela had also recently been released from prison for aggravated battery with a weapon.

What's next:

Police said they are working with Homeland Security Investigations and Customs and Border Protection to ascertain Verela's status in the United States.

Verela is facing charges related to burglary of an occupied dwelling and position of a weapon and ammunition by a convicted felon.

What is the MS-13 gang?

Big picture view:

MS-13, or Mara Salvatrucha, is a transnational criminal gang that originated in Los Angeles in the 1980s, composed primarily of Salvadoran immigrants.

It's known for its extreme violence, including murder, extortion, racketeering and drug trafficking.

The gang has expanded into Central America and various regions in the United States.

