Florida moves closer to reinstating black bear hunting with new rule proposal

The Brief The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission approved proposed black bear hunting rule amendments for advertising ahead of a final vote in August 2025. If approved, the changes would take effect during the 2025-26 hunting season. Officials say hunting could help manage bear populations but emphasized that it won’t replace the need for ongoing human-bear conflict prevention efforts.



On Wednesday, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission approved proposed black bear hunting rule changes for public notice, moving forward with talks on bringing back regulated bear hunts.

FWC approves black bear hunting rule changes, public will review

What we know:

The proposed rule changes, if approved at a final hearing in August 2025, would take effect for the 2025-26 hunting season. The decision follows a five-year update to the 2019 Florida Black Bear Management Plan and comes after the FWC gathered more than 13,000 unique responses and nearly 4,000 public comments between December 2024 and April 2025.

FWC officials say hunting is a biologically sound method for managing bear populations in certain Bear Management Units where numbers have grown significantly. However, the agency emphasized that hunting alone will not resolve human-bear conflicts and that broader conflict prevention strategies must continue.

The history of Florida bear hunts

The backstory:

Florida last held a black bear hunt in October 2015, the first in over 20 years. The hunt sparked widespread backlash after permits were made available to anyone willing to pay, and hundreds of bears were killed in a matter of days— ending the season abruptly due to overwhelming success.

RELATED: Florida bear hunt: FWC releases proposed guidelines of what would become annual event

Since then, the state has not permitted any bear hunting, and the issue has become a lightning rod for debate.

What they're saying:

Supporters argue that regulated hunts are necessary to manage growing bear populations and reduce potential threats to humans and property.

The other side:

Critics maintain that hunting is an ineffective and inhumane method of population control and have advocated for alternatives such as better waste management and public education.

For more information, visit MyFWC.com/BearHunting.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: