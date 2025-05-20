Parent claims Florida teacher 'groomed' child to become gay, internal investigation says

The Brief Brevard Public Schools released a report after investigating a parent’s claim that Satellite High School teachers were "grooming" her child to transition and become gay. The report detailed the steps officials took before deciding on disciplinary action. While a reprimand was recommended, the superintendent ultimately chose not to renew the teacher’s contract.



Brevard Public Schools (BPS) conducted a weeks-long investigation and released a 128-page report that details the steps officials took before deciding not to renew a Satellite High School teacher's contract.

Teacher claims she was not intentionally breaking policy

What we know:

Melissa Calhoun taught at Satellite High School for several years but was caught up in controversy when BPS says she broke the state law about using nicknames for students.

According to the law, teachers have to have written permission from the parent in order to call a child by a name other than the name assigned at birth. The district started an investigation after a school board member contacted the principal because a parent said her child was being encouraged to transition by teachers at school.

The district had several meetings with Calhoun, who said she didn’t know where to find the permission slips online for student’s nicknames. She also said she had not discussed transitioning with the student at all during the class.

Parents and community members held another rally in support of the teacher on Tuesday before the regularly scheduled school board meeting.

What we don't know:

It’s unclear when the state will wrap up its investigation into whether Calhoun will stay certified to teach in the state. That investigation is still ongoing at this point. The district could hire Calhoun back but so far, it’s unclear if they would in this situation.

What they're saying:

In the report, several quotes were listed from the parent and teacher.

"Both DeLaura Middle School and Satellite High School faculty members have been influencing and grooming her daughter to transition and to be gay," the report reads.

The parent said teachers were calling her child by the "student’s preferred male nickname."

The school principal confronted Calhoun who said she had "no clue" calling the student that name was an issue and "she was not intentionally being malicious or breaking the policy."

A school spokesperson explained in a statement to FOX 35 why the district decided not to renew the teacher’s contract instead of just sending the letter of reprimand.

"The decision was made by Dr. Rendell based on uncertainty surrounding the state's response to the incident. We do not have any historical data to guide us on a FLDOE [Florida Department of Education] response to this violation. We do not want to start the 2025-2026 school year with a teacher whose license may be revoked by the state…"

