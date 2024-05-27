Is Cook Out coming to Florida? Late-night fast food chain with extensive menu could be expanding

article

Is Cook Out coming to Florida?

The late-night fast food chain known for its extensive menu that includes burgers, hot dogs, BBQ and milkshakes has recently purchased two properties in the Tampa area, marking its first two locations in Florida. Ever.

According to Hillsborough County property records, Cook Out has purchased two deeds in the Tampa area at the following locations:

5501 E. Fowler Avenue, Temple Terrace

16215 N. Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa

Both locations are the former sites of Boston Market chains that have since been permanently closed.

The Dale Mabry Highway location is about 9 miles north of Raymond James Stadium, home of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

At the time of publication, Cook Out has not listed these two Florida locations under the "coming soon" tab on its website. It remains unclear at this time when these locations would open.

Cook Out was founded in the late 80s in Greensboro, North Carolina. It has since opened dozens of locations across the Southeast U.S., including Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Tennessee, Mississippi, West Virginia and Virginia.

Its comprehensive menu is filled with tasty treats like burgers and chicken breast, which can be served up in a variety of styles; hot dogs, quesadillas, fries, onion rings, BBQ plates, chicken strips and chicken wraps, to name a few. There's also a lengthy milkshake menu, plus other desserts like floats and cheesecake.

Among the most popular Cook Out offerings is a "tray," which allows customers to choose an entrée, two sides and a drink starting at $5.99.

Cook Out hours vary by location, but are typically open from 10:30 a.m. to either 3, 4, or 5 a.m.