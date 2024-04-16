Expand / Collapse search

Orlando-area Chick-fil-A locations offering free chicken strips

By Dani Medina
Published  April 16, 2024 10:41am EDT
ORLANDO, Fla. - Want free Chick-fil-A? The fast food chain is making it easy. 

If you live in the Orlando area, all you need to do is open your Chick-fil-A mobile app to score a free three-count Chick-n-Strips order. Really, that's all!

Screenshot of Chick-fil-A mobile app on April 15, 2024

The promotion is available at participating Orlando-area Chick-fil-A locations between April 15 and April 27. You need to open your app between those dates, and also redeem your free chicken strips by April 27. 

Chick-fil-A set to make changes to its famous chicken 

Once you open the app, a screen should pop up that says, "Hey Orlando! Enjoy this reward on us." You can then add that reward to your app and redeem it at your next Chick-fil-A visit. 