Orlando-area Chick-fil-A locations offering free chicken strips

Want free Chick-fil-A? The fast food chain is making it easy.

If you live in the Orlando area, all you need to do is open your Chick-fil-A mobile app to score a free three-count Chick-n-Strips order. Really, that's all!

Screenshot of Chick-fil-A mobile app on April 15, 2024

The promotion is available at participating Orlando-area Chick-fil-A locations between April 15 and April 27. You need to open your app between those dates, and also redeem your free chicken strips by April 27.

Once you open the app, a screen should pop up that says, "Hey Orlando! Enjoy this reward on us." You can then add that reward to your app and redeem it at your next Chick-fil-A visit.