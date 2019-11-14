Orlando apartment complexes offer units for vacation rentals

article

It is a growing trend, according to the City of Orlando, that apartment complexes offer vacation rentals.

The City says complexes are using providers, like AirBNB, to rent to tourists. The City is regulating the vacation rental market, limiting the number of units to ten percent of the complexes total number of units. The City is also limiting these rentals to certain commercial areas.

One complex offering the short term rentals is Steelhouse on Orange Avenue and Colonial Drive in Downtown Orlando. A resident of Steelhouse told FOX 35 that he has not noticed the AirBNB customers but does not think the idea is fair to the tenants, who have to sign long-term leases.

Jonathan Driver, one of those Airbnb customers at Steelhouse says he prefers the apartment to a hotel room because it feels more like a home. Driver also says that AirBNB is cheaper than a hotel in Downtown.

Two other apartment complexes near the Mall of Millenia are also renting vacation units for now.

