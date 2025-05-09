Thornton Park hosting two-week celebration for Lulu the Cat, with funds raised going to support cats in need

The Brief One Central Florida organization is hosting a two-week celebration in honor of Thornton Park’s beloved mayor — Lulu the Cat! The celebration will include a multitude of fun activities, and the funds raised will all go towards helping save local cats.



One Central Florida organization is hosting a two-week celebration in honor of Thornton Park’s beloved mayor — Lulu the Cat! The celebration will include a multitude of fun activities, and the funds raised will all go towards helping save local cats.

Lulu's 8th birthday celebration

What we know:

The unofficial mayor of Thornton Park is the talk of the town, and now Lulu the Cat is celebrating his 8th birthday and wants to invite everyone to his party.

Starting May 10, you can grab a "Lulu passport" and travel the same path he takes during his daily crawl to visit his constituents.

The event will include a raffle, prizes, a silent auction, an art show, food and drinks, and more.

Participating organizations include Orlando Pop-Up Movie Services, The Retro Room, Lambs East Ivy, Burton's and The Black Lab Soapery.

Whether you attend for the dramatic flick or just to grab a sip, it's all for a good cause. One hundred percent of the proceeds will benefit two local cat rescues, giving the thousands of street cats a second shot at having a loving home.

Lulu the Cat is celebrating his 8th birthday and wants to invite everyone to his party. (Credit: Brozanski for Cats)

How to participate in the fundraiser

What you can do:

Here's how you can participate in the fundraiser. You can grab a passport at any of the participating Washington Street businesses between May 10-24.

You can collect one stamp from each of the Lulu-themed adventures. Each stamp is one raffle ticket towards a surprise prize.

"If you are able to finish your full passport, you will get a number of additional raffle tickets to win a prize that has been donated by one of the businesses in Thorton Park," Justin Brozanski, president and founder of Brozanski for Cats, said.

If you can't stop by for the celebration, you can still donate to help Lulu's furry friends online. For more information, click here.

What they're saying:

Melissa Schumann, falcon bar and gallery owner, said Lulu hangs out in front of her bar in the morning. She said he then goes around and visits all the businesses on Washington Street and Thorton Park.

Schumann is one of the many business owners taking part in the fundraiser.

Brozanski is the one leading the charge for the event.

"Our passion for animal welfare and rescue aligns with Lulu’s remarkable journey of a shelter cat who became the heart of Thornton Park," he said. "Lulu’s story is more than just an amusing local legend; it’s a testament to the power of animals in shaping communities and the unexpected ways they bring people together."

Brozanski for Cats aims to inform locals about the importance of animal rescue, advocacy and community.

"Right now, we are getting more emails of people giving up their cats than are adopting, and that's true for every organization right now," Brozanski said.

Lulu documentary screening

The other side:

But this charitable kitty isn't without controversy. He goes wherever he wants — that's not leadership, that's trespassing.

During his birthday celebration, a new documentary will premiere, showing that not everyone is on board with him walking the streets of Thornton Park.

"There are some haters out there," Brozanski said. "Please keep your eye out for the dog lobby, who is out there who doesn't like Lulu the most."

