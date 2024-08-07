RICO sting brings down Orange County gang allegedly linked to fentanyl deaths

An Orange County gang allegedly linked to three deaths through the selling of fentanyl disguised as prescription pills has been dismantled.

"Operation Dirty Thirty" – named after the fake fentanyl pills pressed to look like 30-milligram oxycodone pills – was brought to a conclusion last week after an Orange County grand jury handed down indictments for 10 defendants involved in a local street gang known as "Respect Money Structure Everybody Killer" or "RMSEBK." State Attorney Andrew Bain announced this in a press conference Wednesday alongside Assistant State Attorney and Narcotics Chief Anne Wedge-McMillen and Orange County Sheriff's Office Deputy Chief Carlos Torres.

"The fact that a grand jury issued this [Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act] indictment cannot be understated," Bain said. "RICO laws allow us to dismantle criminal organizations by not just targeting individuals or individuals' crimes, but the entire structure that supports and perpetrates them. This affords us the effort of holding the defendants accountable, and involves accountability of pursuing harsh punishments and penalties through sentencing.

"It also disrupts the network that fuels these illegal activities and involves the violence that harms our community on a regular basis."

The families and loved ones of those who died as a result of the gang's illegal drug activity were present at Wednesday's press conference.

Ten people are now in custody, with felony charges ranging from death caused by the unlawful distribution of fentanyl and racketeering to illegal firearm sales and attempted burglary. Most of them are facing life sentences. The suspects are, for the most part, in their mid-20s or early-30s, while some of the victims are as young as 19 years old.

"RMSEBK" was established about seven years ago. "Operation Dirty Thirty," however, didn't begin until the fall of 2023, after Orange County deputies arrested a woman for trafficking over 28 grams of fentanyl, Torres said. Her arrest led to higher members of a drug organization, and when someone died last September after buying drugs through this group, an investigation was launched.

State Attorney Andrew Bain

It was during this investigation that the Orange County Sheriff's Office learned the Orlando Police Department was also looking into members of this organization, so they joined forces and "Operation Dirty Thirty" was born.

Throughout the operation, officials said they discovered that three fentanyl-related deaths were "directly" caused by the gang's illegal activity.

"Not a single person here knew that they were buying fentanyl and not a single person here had any desire to die," Wedge-McMillen said.

The narcotics chief added that the defendants sold fentanyl and guns – some of which were stolen and most of which were illegal – to undercover agents.

"When these drug trafficking organizations sell deadly fentanyl disguised as oxycodone, they know it's likely going to create a death, an overdose. But they don't care," Torres said.

Other details, like how many guns, the amount of drugs and how much money was changing hands between gang members, were not immediately made available on Wednesday as officials cited the ongoing and active investigation.

FOX 35 is working to get more details on the case, including a full list of defendants and charges and their arrest affidavits.