New details in shooting incident involving 3 Lake County deputies

The Lake County Sheriff's Office is providing new details on the shootings of three deputies.

A Lake County deputy who was tragically killed in a Friday night ambush has been identified.

Master Deputy Sheriff Bradley Michael Link, 28, was killed after he and two other deputies responded to a disturbance call in the northeast portion of Lake County, the sheriff's office said.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office provided a statement on the passing of Master Deputy Link.

"Master Deputy Link, 28, first became part of the Lake County Sheriff’s Office as a young Explorer. A graduate of Lake Minneola High School in 2015, he served in the Army Reserves prior to being hired as a deputy sheriff by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office in 2017. In October 2019, Master Deputy Link joined our agency as a deputy sheriff, where he quickly became part of our family and faithfully served our citizens with courage and zeal. Brad, as our Sheriff’s Office family knew him, touched the lives of all who were blessed enough to work with him; his contributions and the impact of this loss will not soon be forgotten."

A GoFundMe has been created for Master Deputy Link to help support his loved ones.

According to Sheriff Grinnell, deputies initially responded to a 911 call about a disturbance at a home on Brookside Drive. However, during that call, those deputies were directed to another home not far away.

Deputies found the back door kicked in and heard a disturbance inside the residence. Upon entering the home, deputies were met with "a hail of gunfire," the sheriff said. Deputy Link was struck and trapped inside the home and later died.

Another deputy was struck in the shoulder and is in stable condition, while the second deputy, hit in the groin and stomach, underwent surgery and is in critical condition.

On Saturday, the Lake County Sheriff's Office also identified the two deputies who were shot and being treated at Central Florida hospitals.

Master Deputy Sheriff Harold Howell

Master Deputy Sheriff Harold Howell, 41, joined the Lake County Sheriff's Office in 2005 and became a K9 deputy in 2011, the sheriff's office said in a news release.

He responded with Master Deputy Link to the house in Eustis and was shot in the arm. He remains at the hospital and is awaiting surgery.

Deputy First Class Stefano Gargano

Deputy First Class Stefano Gargano, 28, was part of the rescue team that responded to the Eustis house to help Master Deputy Link.

As he entered the house, he and the team "immediately encountered gunfire." He was shot numerous times, the sheriff's office said in a news release. He underwent surgery overnight and is awaiting a second surgery. He remains in critical condition, the sheriff's office said.

A GoFundMe has been created for Deputy Gargano.

2 people found dead in house

Two people were also found dead inside the home, and a third person was taken to the hospital, though their condition was unknown.

Sheriff Grinnell said it was not immediately clear how the people inside the home died – whether they were killed due to a possible murder-suicide or killed by deputies returning fire.

Details about the disturbance inside the house were also not immediately clear.