18-year-old wanted for allegedly selling gun used in 'accidental' Port Orange shooting of 13-year-old

Stream FOX 35:

An 18-year-old is wanted for allegedly selling guns to juveniles involved in an accidental shooting last month. Police said one of the guns Skylar Snyder sold was used to shoot a 13-year-old boy.

The Port Orange Police Department has secured an arrest warrant for two counts of selling a firearm to a minor and dealing in stolen property. The 18-year-old is not in custody and his whereabouts are unknown, but police believe he could either be in the Edgewater or Ormond Beach area.

Skylar D. Snyder (Photo: Port Orange Police Department)

"Do not approach and contact law enforcement if his whereabouts are known," police said on Tuesday.

The incident happened on July 27 just before 2 a.m. Police responded to the 1900 block of Creekwater Boulevard after reports of a shooting. A 13-year-old boy was found to have been shot and he was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

In an update from police two days later, they said the shooting was "accidental" between two juveniles and the gun used in the shooting didn't belong to either of their parents.

Throughout the investigation, police determined that Snyder sold the guns to the minors.

STAY CONNECTED: Download the FOX 35 News app for latest breaking news alerts

'Four other guns were recovered from other juveniles, unrelated to the Creekwater Boulevard shooting, police said. Three of them were reported as stolen.

Photo: Port Orange Police Department

No other details have been released at this time.