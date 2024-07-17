Florida gang member arrested with enough fentanyl to kill 100,000 people, deputies say

article

A 23-year-old gang member was arrested this week after deputies discovered he was in possession of enough fentanyl to kill nearly 100,000 people, according to the Collier County Sheriff's Office.

Ruuderston Scott Ashle Antoine was taken into custody on Tuesday and charged with several drug-related felonies after his Naples home was searched last week, deputies said. Here's a look at his charges, according to online jail records:

Trafficking in fentanyl (4 grams or more)

Trafficking in cocaine (28-200 grams)

Possession of psilocybin

Possession of marijuana (over 20 grams)

Possession/use of narcotics equipment or paraphernalia

Lake County Walgreens pharmacist robbed at gunpoint for prescription pills; suspect on the run: deputies

A search warrant was executed on Friday. Detectives with the Vice and Narcotics Bureau found the following items, according to the agency:

196.6 grams of fentanyl

218.5 grams of cocaine

9.5 grams of psilocybin mushrooms

804.6 grams of marijuana

AR-15 rifle reported stolen in 2020 from Clewiston, Florida

Ruuderston Scott Ashle Antoine was arrested and charged with fentanyl and cocaine trafficking, possession of marijuana, possession of psilocybin, and possession of narcotics equipment and paraphernalia. (Photo: Collier County Sheriff's Office)

According to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, a potentially lethal dose of fentanyl is 2 milligrams. Antoine was allegedly in possession of nearly 197 grams of the drug, which is enough doses to kill about 98,500 people.

The investigation is ongoing.

Teen with suspected gang ties shot, killed by Orange County deputy at 7-Eleven, sheriff says

"This was an outstanding effort by our Vice and Narcotics Bureau, with assistance from units from across our agency and our various law enforcement partners," said Sheriff Kevin Rambosk. "With this arrest we are continuing to send the message that deadly drugs like fentanyl and those who traffic it won’t be tolerated in Collier County."

Antoine remains in custody in Collier County. Online jail records show previous arrests for possession of a controlled substance when he was 19 and other gun- and drug-related charges when he was 18.