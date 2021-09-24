One week away: What to expect during Walt Disney World's 50th anniversary celebration

We are just one week away from Walt Disney World's 50th anniversary celebration!

On October 1, the theme park resort will throw ‘The World’s Most Magical Celebration' to commemorate five decades of Disney magic! The celebration will last 18 months and Disney has some very special things planned for guests visiting all four parks.

Anyone who has been to Magic Kingdom lately cannot miss the incredible royal makeover of Cinderella's Castle. The iconic centerpiece is adorned with jewels and royal blue ribbons as gold draping and turrets surround its towers.

"The entire castle will shimmer with pearls and jewels, and the turrets and towers will be wrapped in iridescent gold and royal blue ribbons," George Adams of Walt Disney Imagineering previously said. "Above the castle gate, a 50th-anniversary crest will warmly welcome guests to join the festivities."

Then, at night, Disney said that Cinderella’s Castle will illuminate Magic Kingdom with lighting enhancements, creating "a dazzling radiance that sparkles with pixie dust." Nighttime lighting enhancements will also be used at the other parks.

Fireflies will inhabit the Tree of Life at Animal Kingdom, special new touches will bring the Hollywood Tower Hotel at Hollywood Studios to life, and lights resembling stars in the sky will shine across the reflective panels of Epcot’s Spaceship Earth.

At Cinderella’s Castle in Magic Kingdom, the ‘Disney Enchantment’ firework show will begin on October 1st, lighting up the night sky and kicking off the 50th anniversary fun.

Then, at Epcot, ‘HarmonioUS' will debut as the "largest nighttime spectacular ever created for a Disney park." The show will celebrate Disney music and feature familiar Disney tunes reinterpreted by artists from around the world.

Disney fans have been snatching up collections of 50th anniversary-themed merchandise from the parks. A store on Main Street in the Magic Kingdom was swamped on Monday with people grabbing up the new Castle Collection items that included pajamas, backpacks, new Mickey Mouse ears, Magic Bands, and a giant Magic Kingdom playset!

New merchandise will debut throughout the 18 months, including the ‘Vault Collection,’ composed of favorites for long-time fans and retro-themed designs inspired by items from the Walt Disney Archives.

Throughout the parks, guests can go on a scavenger hunt to find the Disney Fab 50 sculptures featuring some of your favorite characters!

"Our ‘Disney Fab 50’ sculptures pay homage to the past 50 years of Walt Disney World while ushering us into the next 50 years and beyond," Disney Park Blog reported.

October 1 will also mark the official opening of the highly-anticipated ‘Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure' at EPCOT.

"This spinning, whirling, family-friendly attraction invites you to shrink down to the size of Chef Remy on a thrilling chase through Gusteau’s restaurant, complete with sights, sounds and smells for an exhilarating '4D’experience," Disney Parks Blog reports.

The new ride is based on Disney and Pixar’s beloved Academy Award-winning "Ratatouille."

The attraction is part of a newly expanded France pavilion inside EPCOT which nearly doubles the size of the existing pavilion. Many guests have previewed the ride, but it will be open to all on October 1.

Walt Disney World will also be giving guests even more time to spend at its theme parks during the 50th anniversary by extending their theme park hours.

According to Inside the Magic, the new hours for the 50th anniversary are:

Magic Kingdom

8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Park Hopper hours: 2:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Early Entry hours: 7:30 a.m. to 8:00 a.m.

Disney’s Hollywood Studios

9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Park Hopper hours: 2:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Early Entry hours: 8:30 a.m. to 9:00 a.m.

EPCOT

9:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Park Hopper hours: 2:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Early Entry hours: 8:30 a.m. to 9:00 a.m.

Disney’s Animal Kingdom

8:00 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Park Hopper hours: 2:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Early Entry hours: 7:30 a.m. to 8:00 a.m.

