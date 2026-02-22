Cold weather timeline: When the chill arrives and how long it lasts

Image 1 of 2 ▼

A sharp blast of Arctic air is set to sweep into Central Florida this week, bringing the coldest temperatures of the season and a brief but biting chill before a late-week warmup.

When does cold air arrive, and how long will it last?

A cold front is swinging through Central Florida Sunday morning and should push through the region by mid-afternoon. After lunch is when we'll start to see the clouds clear from north to south, with breezy and chillier conditions taking over.

Showers will start to taper off by around 1-2 PM across the FOX 35 Viewing Area with sunshine and cooler conditions on tap for the afternoon and evening.

The cold air then takes over Monday night and grips the Sunshine State as we progress through Monday and Tuesday. The wind will be blustery on Monday, making for brutal wind chills. Highs will be around 20° below normal for this time of year.

The cold air lingers through Tuesday with temperatures even colder to kick off the AM drive. By the afternoon, temps will be a touch warmer than Monday. Afternoon readings look to be around 15° below normal.

The warming trend begins mid to late week with highs back in the 80s by Thursday.

How cold will it get across the region?

Temperatures Sunday night will plummet back into the middle to upper 30s with wind chills around freezing and below to start off our Monday. Some spots NW of Orlando will be in the upper20s. This is why Cold Weather Advisories have been issued.

Monday afternoon will be bright and chilly, with highs expected to only be in the lower to middle 50s.

Monday night into early Tuesday will be the coldest morning of the week with lows in the lower to middle 30s around the metro. NW of Orlando is where temps could slide to below freezing. This is why there are Freeze Watches for Marion, Sumter, and Flagler counties, as well as our FOX 51 Locales in Alauchua, Levy, and Gilchrist counties.