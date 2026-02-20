11 indicted in gang accused of orchestrating several murders within Florida prisons

The Brief Eleven members and associates of the Sex Money Murder 24K (SMM-24K) gang have been indicted in Florida. Officials said the SMM-24K gang kills people from within its organization and orchestrates a violent criminal enterprise from within the state's prison system. The four-count indictment, unsealed on February 20, 2026, charges the individuals with racketeering, attempted murder, murder conspiracy, and drug trafficking.



What we know:

Eleven individuals with the Sex Money Murder 24K – SMM-24K – gang were indicted on racketeering, attempted murder, murder conspiracy and drug trafficking charges.

On Feb. 20, the four-count indictment was unsealed in the Middle District of Florida .

"The crimes alleged in this indictment demonstrate the callousness and determination of the SMM-24K gang to perpetuate heinous acts in Florida’s prison system," U.S. Attorney Gregory W. Kehoe said. "Even from behind bars, this gang sought to expand their criminal enterprise through violence and illegal activities.

Who is the Sex Money Murder 24K gang?

Also known as the Bloods gang – which began in Los Angeles in the early 1970s – and a subset of the Sex Money Murder gang, the Sex Money Murder 24K gang – SMM-24K – enforces its rules by stabbing and attempting to kill three of their own members and one rival who crossed their leaders, Assistant Attorney General A. Tysen Duva of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division said in a released statement.

SMM-24K has spread from the Bronx and New York to areas across the East Coast, including Florida, where it operates inside and outside prisons and jails, a press release said.

"SMM-24K created a "hit list" that included identifying and location information of their victims and intended targets, and the accusations against each," the press release said, citing court documents.

Duva released several crimes SMM-24K members were accused of committing within their own gang. Here are the crimes some of the gang members indicted are accused of:

On Jan. 17, 2023, Tyrone Conaway, 37, directed multiple SMM-24K members at the DeSoto Correctional Institution to kill a SMM-24K member who had allegedly lied and stolen from the gang. Less than two weeks later, that person was stabbed inside the facility.

On Feb. 23, 2023, Terry Tillman, 38, attempted to kill a SMM-24K member by stabbing a person around the neck.

Charlie Martin, 28, acted as a lookout during Tillman's attempted murder.

In April 2023, Hernando Thompson , 40, and Alvin James, 30, exchanged text messages coordinating to kill a rival gang member. Less than two months later, on May 24, 2023, that rival member was stabbed by two inmates.

Trafficking drugs into state prisons

The group is also involved in sophisticated drug trafficking operations by moving large quantities of dangerous drugs into Florida Department of Corrections facilities throughout Florida, Duva said.

"We will aggressively investigate and prosecute every criminal organization like SMM that wreaks havoc in our prison systems until they are dismantled," Duva said.

The U.S. Attorney's office said SMM-24K has an extensive criminal enterprise, which operates inside and outside of prisons and jails.

What's next:

If convicted, the individuals could face life in prison for racketeering conspiracy and drug conspiracy; and up to 20 years for conspiracy to commit murder in aid of racketeering.