NASA: Artemis II launch could be delayed over new issue

The Brief Overnight data revealed an interruption in helium flow within the Space Launch System’s interim cryogenic propulsion stage. NASA will begin preparations for rollback, and this will take the March launch window out of consideration.



NASA is preparing for a possible rollback of the Artemis II rocket and Orion spacecraft to the Vehicle Assembly Building (VAB) at Kennedy Space Center in Florida after detecting an interruption in helium flow within the Space Launch System’s interim cryogenic propulsion stage during overnight observations on Saturday. A steady helium flow is required for launch operations.

NASA administrator Jared Isaacman mentioned the following in his latest statement regarding Artemis II.

The ICPS helium bottles are used to purge the engines, as well as for LH2 and LOX tank pressurization. The systems did work correctly during WDR1 and WDR2.

Last evening, the team was unable to get helium flow through the vehicle. This occurred during a routine operation to repressurize the system.

We observed a similar failure signature on Artemis I.

The Artemis II vehicle is in a safe configuration, using ground ECS purge for the engines versus the onboard helium supply.

Potential faults could include the final filter between the ground and flight vehicle, located on the umbilical, though this seems least likely based on the failure signature. It could also be a failed QD umbilical interface, where similar issues have been observed. It could also be a failed check valve onboard the vehicle, which would be consistent with Artemis I, though corrective actions were taken to minimize reoccurrence on Artemis II.

"Regardless of the potential fault, accessing and remediating any of these issues can only be performed in the VAB. As mentioned previously, we will begin preparations for rollback, and this will take the March launch window out of consideration. I understand people are disappointed by this development. That disappointment is felt most by the team at NASA, who have been working tirelessly to prepare for this great endeavor," said Isaacman.

During the 1960s, when NASA achieved what most thought was impossible, and what has never been repeated since, there were many setbacks. One historic example is that Neil Armstrong spent less than 11 hours in space on Gemini 8 before his mission ended prematurely due to a technical issue.

A little over three years later, he became the first man to walk on the Moon. There are many differences between the 1960s and today, and expectations should rightfully be high after the time and expense invested in this program. I will say again, the President created Artemis as a program that will far surpass what America achieved during Apollo. We will return in the years ahead, we will build a Moon base, and undertake what should be continuous missions to and from the lunar environment.

Where we begin with this architecture and flight rate is not where it will end. Please expect a more extensive briefing later this week as we outline the path forward, not just for Artemis II, but for subsequent missions, to ensure NASA meets the President’s vision to return to the Moon and, this time, to stay.

According to officials, the engineering teams are actively reviewing data and positioning the vehicle for a potential rollback, so the issue can be addressed as quickly as possible while they determine the best course of action.

To preserve troubleshooting flexibility at both Launch Pad 39B and the VAB, crews are also preparing to remove the pad access platforms installed on Friday. These platforms are subject to wind restrictions and cannot be removed during high winds, which are forecast for tomorrow.

The delay is expected to affect the March launch window. NASA will provide additional updates as more information becomes available.

The highly anticipated mission will send four astronauts around the moon aboard the Orion spacecraft, the first crewed lunar mission in more than 50 years. Orion will not land on the lunar surface.

Dr. Lori Glaze, NASA’s Moon to Mars program manager, said the agency is confident but emphasized the mission remains a test flight. It will be the first time SLS and Orion fly with a crew and the first time several onboard systems operate in a crewed environment.