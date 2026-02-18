Florida man convicted in deadly crash caused by teen son to be sentenced
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida father convicted of manslaughter after allowing his unlicensed teen son to drive before a fatal crash in Osceola County in 2023 is expected be sentenced Wednesday.
Richard Ferguson’s son was driving the family’s Chevy Impala without a license when it crashed into another vehicle on Sept. 3, 2023, killing four people—a grandmother and her three grandchildren.
The crash happened at the intersection of Laurel Avenue and San Miguel Road in Poinciana.
According to investigators, Ferguson’s son was reportedly speeding and ran a stop sign before crashing into the side of a Honda HR-V driven by Trinidad Hernandez. Hernandez’s grandchildren—Mylie Cruz, 1; Marvin Cruz, 9; and Anayari Hernandez, 11—were also killed.
Ferguson was found guilty on four counts of manslaughter in October.
