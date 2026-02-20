Clermont cracks down on e-bike 'street takeovers' by planning to arrest, cite 'dangerous' behavior

The Brief Clermont has joined other Central Florida cities in cracking down on e-bike rules. In a formal letter to residents, city officials warned that illegal behavior will lead to arrests, citations, or the impounding of bicycles. To help curb these dangerous incidents, the city is also urging parents to educate their children on the legal requirements and risks associated with operating e-bikes.



Clermont is the latest city in the Central Florida area to address concerns about e-bike regulations.

In a letter to its residents on Feb. 20, Clermont said it's taking steps to address the "dangerous" and "unlawful behavior" coming from some people operating e-bikes.

"While responsible use of electric bicycles is permitted under Florida law, coordinated events that block traffic, ignore traffic controls, and endanger others will not be tolerated," the city said.

Clermont: Steps taken to address ‘dangerous’ e-bike riding

Clermont is experiencing planned takeover-style gatherings of electric bicycles.

In a statement, the city said that anyone who participates in an e-bike street takeover may be arrested, cited or have their bike impounded.

The city asked parents and guardians to speak with children about the legal requirements and safety risks of using an e-bike.

Other cities with e-bike rules

The backstory:

Regulations for e-bikes – ranging from the minimum age to operate them, maximum speed, where or where not to ride them – differs from city to city.

Cocoa Beach provided a list of micromobility devices and rules involving them.

DeLand : On Feb. 16, the city of DeLand considered an ordinance revision and a proposed new ordinance for bicycles or other wheeled devices. Between its Feb. 16 meeting and the previous city meeting, 11 e-bikes were stopped, the city said. They discussed mandating that people under 18 years old must have a helmet on when operating one of the three level e-bikes – changing the previous ruling from 16 years old. They also discussed having a fine for a first offense and then an arrest for a second arrest.

Orange County : Orange County officials discussed placing stricter laws and : Orange County officials discussed placing stricter laws and rules on e-bikes and e-scooter usage within the county's limits. During its Dec. 2 meeting, the board said, with the popularity rising of electric transportation devices, it's time to create new rules to rein in the use of micromobility devices.

Oviedo : On Tuesday, January 6, : On Tuesday, January 6, Oviedo Police officers issued around one dozen citations to students outside Jackson Heights Middle School, saying, "We're done with warnings." Officers monitored the teens arriving at the middle school after receiving complaints about students speeding and riding recklessly to school. Several months prior, the department said it attempted to educate riders about using e-bikes safely by posting information online and on social media pages. However, following Christmas break, Egert said they’ve seen an uptick not only in electric scooters and bikes, but also an uptick in children driving them dangerously.

Winter Garden: The city of Winter Garden unanimously approved on Jan. 7 an e-bike ordinance – to take into immediate effect – to regulate the operation of e-bikes and scooters. In Winter Garden's e-bike ordinance, : The city of Winter Garden unanimously approved on Jan. 7 an e-bike ordinance – to take into immediate effect – to regulate the operation of e-bikes and scooters. In Winter Garden's e-bike ordinance, 26-05 , micromobilty devices are prohibited on sidewalks less than eight feet in commercial areas in the city. A violation of the ordinance is a $100 fine.

Cyclists ride Also TM-B electric bikes near the company's headquarters in Palo Alto, California, US, on Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2025. Also, the micromobility startup spun out of Rivian Automotive Inc., has unveiled its first consumer product: an electric b Expand

Operating an e-bike under Florida law

Under Florida law, those operating an e-bike must follow the same rules of the road that apply to other vehicles. These rules include:

Obeying traffic signals

Yielding to pedestrians

Not riding recklessly or in a manner that endangers life, limb, or property

Those operating an e-bike must not:

Blocking or impeding normal traffic on a roadway or parking area for stunts, racing, or similar activities

"Participants in an e-bike 'street takeover' who block intersections, ride against traffic, flee from law enforcement, or operate unregistered or non-street legal motorized bikes on public roads may be subject to criminal charges and traffic citations," Clermont Police said. "This can include arrest, seizure of the bike, mandatory court appearances, fines, and other penalties as provided by Florida law."