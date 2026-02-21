Orange County deputy arrested on domestic violence charge, officials say

article

The Brief Ellis has been relieved of all law enforcement duties and reassigned to administrative duties pending the outcome of the criminal case. The former deputy was hired in September 2024, and assigned to the agency’s Uniform Patrol Division. Ellis was arrested Friday by the Apopka Police Department on a charge of Battery Domestic Violence.



Orange County Sheriff’s Office deputy Shawn Ellis was arrested Friday by the Apopka Police Department on a charge of Battery Domestic Violence, according to officials.

According to officials, Ellis was hired in September 2024, and assigned to the agency’s Uniform Patrol Division. Following his arrest, he has been relieved of all law enforcement duties and reassigned to administrative duties pending the outcome of the criminal case.

The Sheriff’s Office stated that once the criminal proceedings conclude, the agency will initiate its own internal investigation. Officials said the findings of that review will be made public upon completion.

"Domestic violence has no place in our community or this agency. We will conduct a complete and transparent investigation into these allegations, and the results will be made public," said John Mina, Sheriff of Orange County. "Every deputy at the Orange County Sheriff’s Office is held to the same laws they are sworn to enforce."