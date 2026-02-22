Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from SUN 1:00 PM EST until SUN 9:00 PM EST, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
11
Red Flag Warning
from SUN 1:00 PM EST until SUN 7:00 PM EST, Sumter County
Red Flag Warning
from SUN 3:00 PM EST until MON 12:00 AM EST, Inland Volusia County, Seminole County, Coastal Volusia County, Northern Lake County, Southern Lake County, Osceola County, Orange County
Red Flag Warning
from MON 9:00 AM EST until MON 7:00 PM EST, Inland Volusia County, Northern Lake County, Orange County, Seminole County, Osceola County, Southern Lake County, Coastal Volusia County
Fire Weather Watch
from MON 1:00 PM EST until MON 7:00 PM EST, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
Freeze Watch
from TUE 12:00 AM EST until TUE 9:00 AM EST, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
Fire Weather Watch
from MON 9:00 AM EST until MON 7:00 PM EST, Sumter County
Freeze Watch
from TUE 3:00 AM EST until TUE 9:00 AM EST, Sumter County, Seminole County, Southern Lake County, Orange County, Coastal Volusia County, Osceola County, Northern Lake County, Inland Volusia County
Cold Weather Advisory
from MON 4:00 AM EST until MON 9:00 AM EST, Coastal Flagler County, Inland Flagler County
Cold Weather Advisory
from MON 3:00 AM EST until MON 10:00 AM EST, Sumter County
Cold Weather Advisory
from MON 3:00 AM EST until MON 9:00 AM EST, Inland Volusia County, Orange County, Coastal Volusia County, Seminole County, Northern Lake County, Southern Lake County, Osceola County

Red flag warnings in Florida amid wildfire threats

By
Published  February 22, 2026 10:20am EST
Weather Forecast
FOX 35 Orlando
article

The Brief

    • Red Flag Warnings or Fire Weather Warnings are in effect from this afternoon into Monday evening for essentially all of Central Florida. 
    • These are alerts that are issued for the danger of fire "weather" conditions. 
    • The drought as well as the blustery conditions developing behind this strong cold front are driving the fire danger up. 

ORLANDO, Fla. - Central Florida is on high alert as dangerous weather conditions prompt widespread Red Flag Warnings through Monday evening.

Where are they?:

Red Flag Warnings or Fire Weather Warnings are in effect from this afternoon into Monday evening for essentially all of Central Florida. 

What are they?:

Red Flag Warnings or Fire Weather Warnings are alerts that are issued for the danger of fire "weather" conditions. 

This means relative humidity of < 35% and sustained wind of > 15 mph is occurring or expected. 

Why the increased fire threat?:

The increased fire threat is a result of the severe drought conditions that have unfolded across the state. The drought as well as the blustery conditions developing behind this strong cold front are driving the fire danger up. 

These factors, as well as the bone-dry air taking over behind the cold front, are the reasons there are high fire concerns.

The Source: This information was provided by FOX 35 storm team meteorologist T.J. Springer on February 22, 2026.

Weather ForecastOrlando News