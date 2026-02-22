Red flag warnings in Florida amid wildfire threats

article

Central Florida is on high alert as dangerous weather conditions prompt widespread Red Flag Warnings through Monday evening.

Where are they?:

Red Flag Warnings or Fire Weather Warnings are in effect from this afternoon into Monday evening for essentially all of Central Florida.

What are they?:

Red Flag Warnings or Fire Weather Warnings are alerts that are issued for the danger of fire "weather" conditions.

This means relative humidity of < 35% and sustained wind of > 15 mph is occurring or expected.

Why the increased fire threat?:

The increased fire threat is a result of the severe drought conditions that have unfolded across the state. The drought as well as the blustery conditions developing behind this strong cold front are driving the fire danger up.

These factors, as well as the bone-dry air taking over behind the cold front, are the reasons there are high fire concerns.