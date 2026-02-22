Expand / Collapse search
Teen dies following rescue during camping trip, officials say

Published  February 22, 2026 11:12am EST
The Brief

    • A 16-year-old boy from Paisley was discovered face-down in the water Saturday morning near an island east of Maynard May Park in Edgewater.
    • Authorities reported that no injuries were observed and there were no initial signs of suspicious circumstances at the scene.
    • An autopsy is scheduled for Monday as investigators work to determine the official cause of death.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Volusia County Sheriff's Office Detectives are investigating the death of a 16-year-old boy who was found unresponsive in the Indian River during a group camping and fishing trip over the weekend.

According to authorities, a 16-year-old Hunter McKelvin of Paisley was discovered face-down in the water Saturday morning near an island east of Maynard May Park in Edgewater.

Reports suggest that friends who were with Hunter immediately began performing CPR and transported him by boat to Maynard May Park. 

Officers with the Edgewater Police Department and emergency medical personnel took over life-saving efforts upon arrival. He was then transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced deceased at 9:30 a.m.

Authorities reported that no injuries were observed and there were no initial signs of suspicious circumstances at the scene.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday as investigators work to determine the official cause of death. The investigation remains active pending those results.

The Source: This story was written based on information provided by the Volusia Sheriff's Office on February 22, 2026.

