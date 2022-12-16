Officials: Melbourne Phantom Fireworks store struck by vehicle had no sprinkler system

FOX 35 has learned that the Phantom Fireworks store in West Melbourne that became engulfed in flames after it was struck by a vehicle in November did not have a sprinkler system.

The store's owner and a spokesperson for Brevard County Fire Rescue both confirmed to FOX 35 on Friday that the business did not have a sprinkler prevention system, despite storing and selling fireworks.

City Manager Tim Rhode said that the building was constructed before city code required sprinklers in businesses like that, therefore, it was exempt from the new requirements.

John Marcano, 53, was killed after he drove through the front of the building on Nov. 28, 2022, which then ignited the building and the fireworks. Florida Highway Patrol said Mercano rear-ended another vehicle, and then lost control and drove into the business. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

"They want to see their dad" — <strong>Minu Marcano, John Mercano's sister</strong>

"They [the sons] want to see their dad, and I don't have the heart to tell them they can't. He's burned, his body is burned. They can't see him; none of us can see him," Mercano's family told FOX 35 previously.

Officials said the employees inside the store were able to make it out safely. Phantom Fireworks said it intends to rebuild the store, though it's unclear if it will be built in the same spot or somewhere else.

TONIGHT AT 10PM: FOX 35 continues to ask questions about the fire, the investigation, and the safety regulations of fireworks businesses. At 10 p.m., FOX 35 talks with Mercano's family about these new details.

A couple of days later, four people were killed after fireworks ignited in an Orlando-area warehouse. Orange County leaders said they are questioning safety issues over whether the company was even allowed to store fireworks in the warehouse. A county commissioner is saying officials didn’t even know fireworks were inside the building.

The fire killed four people: Landon Bourland, 24; David Gonzalez, 22; Lindsey Phillips, 23; and Elizabeth Tiralongo, 22. Several others were injured in the fire, including 27-year-old Lindsey Tallafuss who is fighting for her life in the hospital after being burned on 62% of her body.