Orlando Warehouse Fire: Fourth person dies days after blaze that ignited fireworks

A fourth person has died days after a fire broke out at an Orlando-area warehouse that ignited fireworks inside the building, the Orange County Sheriff's Office says.

Elizabeth Tiralongo, 22, has been identified as the fourth death in the fire at the Magic in the Sky facility located in the Orange County community of Taft last Thursday. The warehouse, located at 901 Central Florida Parkway, is home to several businesses but the fire was contained to just one unit, firefighters said.

Over the weekend, a third victim, Landon Bourland, 24, passed from injuries related to the fire. On Friday, fire officials named David Gonzalez, 22, and Lindsey Phillips, 23, as the other two people who lost their lives because of the fire.

The fire remains under investigation by the Florida State Fire Marshal. Officials with Magic in the Sky said they are also conducting an internal investigation into the cause of the fire.

A statement from Magic in the Sky said:

"Magic in the Sky will conduct a thorough and complete review of this incident and make our findings available to the public. In the interim, we ask that you let investigations take place and allow us to focus on our personnel, the injured, and their families. We kindly request that you also respect the privacy of the families involved as they grieve and work through this most difficult time."

Several others were injured, but their conditions on Tuesday were not immediately released.

FOX 35 News spoke with the parents of 27-year-old Lindsey Tallafuss who is fighting for her life in the hospital after being burned on 62% of her body. Another unidentified person is also in the hospital recovering from injuries.

"All you can see is from here to here, and her toes and this is all burnt," Cheryl Tallafuss explained as she gestured to her face. "Her entire face, scalp… the only place we can touch is her feet. She was wearing work boots."

The warehouse is owned by a company called Magic in the Sky. The boyfriend of Lindsey Tallafuss, who also works at the warehouse, was outside at the time.