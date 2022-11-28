Firefighters work to contain blaze at Florida Phantom Fireworks shop

Firefighters work to contain blaze at Florida fireworks shop Crews late Monday afternoon responded to the fully-involved fire at Phantom Fireworks of Melbourne, located at 4433 W. New Haven Ave.

Firefighters in Brevard County are attempting to contain a fire at a fireworks shop in West Melbourne.

Crews late Monday afternoon responded to the fully-involved fire at Phantom Fireworks of Melbourne, located at 4433 W. New Haven Ave. and S. John Rodes Blvd. Fireworks could be seen shooting out of a large column of smoke as flames engulfed the building below.

A witness told FOX 35 News he was at a gas station next to the fireworks shop when he heard what sounded like a crash at a nearby intersection.

"I heard the initial impact, so I looked over and saw a white Tacoma hit by a red SUV. The Tacoma veered off, and the SUV just kept going right into the building," said Brian Peterson. "The white Tacoma tried to brake, and you could hear wheels squealing and it just kind of veered off, out of the way."

Peterson said occupants of another vehicle behind the SUV attempted to enter the building to assist the driver of that SUV but quickly ran from the scene.

"The fireworks immediately started to go off," Peterson explained.

W. New Haven Ave. remained closed in both directions just after 6 p.m. as several vehicles from Brevard County Fire Rescue, the Brevard County Sheriff's Office, the Melbourne Fire Department, and West Melbourne Police Department were on the scene. Commuters are advised to avoid the area.

FOX 35 has a crew at the scene gathering additional information. Check back for updates.