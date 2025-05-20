Epic Universe Q&A: Hours, tickets, express pass, annual passes, rides, restaurants

The wait is over! After six years, Universal's newest theme park, Epic Universe, opens this week in Orlando, Florida. The grand opening is May 22, 2025.

Epic Universe is home to five worlds: Super Nintendo World, Dark Universe, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter - Ministry of Magic, How To Train Your Dragon - Isle of Berk, and Celestial Park, as well as new attractions, rides, and roller coasters; restaurants, shows, meet-and-greets, and, of course, merch.

If you're headed to the park, here's a quick guide – and some answers – to the most common questions.

When does Epic Universe open? What are the hours?

Epic Universe officially opens on Thursday, May 22, 2025. It has been open for the last several weeks under technical rehearsal, essentially previews for team members (Universal employees), pass holders, influencers, and VIPs.

Epic Universe Opening Day Hours:

6 a.m.: Epic Universe parking lot, ride-share drop-off area opens

6 a.m. Hotel shuttles to Epic Universe start

7 a.m. : Entrance gates at Chronos and Universal Helios Grand Hotels will open. Food and drinks will be available for purchase.

8 a.m. : Brief celebratory moment to mark the theme park's opening

9 a.m.: Epic Universe opens. Opening day hours are 9 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Epic Universe's regular hours are typically 9 a.m. - 10 p.m., but always double-check the dates on Universal's websites as they could change.

Epic Universe address: 1001 Epic Blvd, Orlando, FL 32819

Are tickets to Epic Universe still available? How much?

Tickets to Epic Universe's opening day are completely sold out, according to Epic Universe's website. In fact, the park is sold out May 22 - May 27, 2025. Tickets are available beginning Wednesday, May 28, according to the Epic Universe website.

Tickets are still available for most dates in June, though Sundays and Mondays appear to be sold out, according to the website. All dates are open and available between June and November 2025.

One-day tickets start at $139 per person, though the price is dynamic depending on the date. As last check, there were several dates in June and July that start at $174 or $179.

There are a variety of ticket packages, depending on how many days you plan to visit Universal's theme parks and whether you're staying at a hotel. Visit UniversalOrlando.com for the latest.

Express passes are available, though pricing was not immediately available on Universal's website. It noted that express passes would be available at a later date.

There are discount tickets for Florida residents on 2-day and 3-day park packages.

Are annual passes available?

Currently, there is no annual pass that includes Epic Universe. However, those who have annual passes to Universal's Florida theme parks can get special pricing for Epic Universe.

Go inside Epic Universe: 5 lands, 11 rides, 3 hotels

Epic Universe is home to more than 50 rides, attractions, shows, restaurants, and other experiences.

Guests enter the Chronos into Celestial Park, where they then enter portals into each world. Here are the lands at Epic Universe:

Super Nintendo World

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter - Ministry of Magic

Dark Universe

How To Train Your Dragon - Isle of Berk

Celestrial Park

What to expect:

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic

Super Nintendo World: Super Mario Land & Donkey Kong Country

How To Train Your Dragon - Isle of Berk

Dark Universe

Celestial Park

Epic Universe rides

Rides:

Harry Potter and the Battle at the Ministry - Guests will first have to travel by Métro-Floo from Paris to the British Ministry of Magic™ where Dolores Umbridge™ is about to stand trial. Guests will then board a lift with Harry, Ron, and Hermione who will journey deep into the Ministry’s many departments. It is a thrill and motion simulation ride with a minimum height requirement of 40 inches. (Location: The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic)

Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge is a 3-D / 4-D Experience, Motion Simulation where guests will put on special goggles and steer through the iconic Mario Kart courses just like in the game! The goal is to collect the digital coins and throw shells to try to defeat Team Bowser and win the Golden Cup. There is a minimum height requirement of 40 inches to ride. | Super Mario Land™ (Location: Super Nintendo World)

Mario Kart™: Bowser’s Challenge

Mine-Cart Madness is a thrill coaster where guests board a mine cart and zoom through the Golden Temple. The goal is to help Donkey Kong protect the Golden Banana! There is a minimum height requirement of 40 inches to ride. | Donkey Kong Country™ (Location: Super Nintendo World)

Mine-Cart Madness™

Yoshi's Adventure is a ride for the whole family! Guests will weave through Mushroom Kingdom landscapes, encountering characters while searching for the hidden colored eggs. There is a minimum height requirement of 34 inches to ride. | Super Mario Land™ (Location: Super Nintendo World)

Yoshi's Adventure™

Hiccup's Wing Gliders is a coaster where guests will climb aboard Hiccup's latest contraption to speed through the sky with dragons. The ride reaches speeds up to 45mph. (Location: How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk)

Hiccup's Wing Gliders

Dragon Racer's Rally is a thrill ride where guests will be in complete control of their dragons and able to practice aerobatic maneuvers and high-speed barrel rolls while soaring through the sky. This ride reaches heights up to 67 feet in the air. (Location: How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk)

Dragon Racer's Rally

Fyre Drill makes quite the splash! Created by the viking twins Ruffnut and Tuffnut this ride allows guests to be part of an interactive boat battle at sea. After boarding the ship the goal is to blast the water canons at the flame-like targets and the vikings aboard the other ship. Expect to get wet on this ride! (Location: How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk)

Fyre Drill

Monsters Unchained: The Frankenstein Experiment - In Monsters Unchained: The Frankenstein Experiment, Dr. Victoria Frankenstein carries on her family’s dark legacy in a secret lab beneath their estate. During a live showcase of her groundbreaking attempt to control monsters, chaos erupts when Dracula leads a rebellion, rallying furious creatures like The Wolf Man, The Mummy, the Creature from the Black Lagoon, and others. It is a thrill and motion simulation ride with a minimum height requirement of 48 inches. (Location: Dark Universe)

Monsters Unchained: The Frankenstein Experiment

Curse of the Werewolf - Maleva, the wise leader of The Guild of Mystics, invites you into a hidden wagon camp deep in the forest. There, you’re cautioned about the fearsome beasts that lurk in the shadows. Soon, you’ll find yourself aboard Curse of the Werewolf—a wild, twisting ride through the dark woods, dodging glowing eyes and snapping jaws as a relentless pack of werewolves closes in. It is a thrill coaster with a minimum height requirement of 40 inches. (Location: Dark Universe)

Curse of the Werewolf

Stardust Racers is the marquee attraction in Celestial Park. The dual-launch rollercoaster sends guests racing through the skies. The two intertwining tracks run parallel and criss-cross multiple times during the race. Racers can expect speeds up to 62 mph and heights up to 133 feet. (Location: Celestial Park)

The Constellation Carousel allows guests to "ride the constellations themselves", according to Universal. Guests board celestial animal carriages, including lions, dragons and peacocks, to ride across the Milky Way. Each is built with the capability of turning 360 degrees and lifting up to 6 feet in the air. Guests can expect celestial music and colors during their journey. (Location: Celestial Park)

Epic Universe shows & entertainment

Le Cirque Arcanus - A show for the whole family! Watch as ringmaster Skender attempts to bring Le Cirque Arcanus back to its former glory using Newt Scamander’s suitcase which he stole. The suitcase contains fantastic beasts from around the globe and circus employee Gwenlyn hopes to rescue the creatures! Expect a mix of live performers, puppetry and special effects. (Location: The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic)

NEW Interactive Wand Experiences - Hone your magical abilities with exciting new interactive wand experiences in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter™ – Ministry of Magic™. Specially designed wands let you cast spells and engage with magical creatures and enchanted objects all around you. (Location: The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic)

Say Hello to Mario and Friends - Guests will have the opportunity to meet Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, Toad and Donkey Kong. The appearance of characters is subject to change and not all are guaranteed to appear at the same time. (Location: Super Nintendo World)

Mario Motors

The Untrainable Dragon is a show for all ages! With a mix of action, comedy and music this show tells the story of a new dragon who has arrived at the Isle of Berk. Hiccup and Toothless, with help from Gobber and Astrid, work together to solve the mystery! (Location: How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk)

The Untrainable Dragon

The Toothless Meet and Greet gives the guests the opportunity to meet the lovable night fury dragon from the films! (Location: How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk)

The Toothless Meet and Greet

Viking Training Camp is where junior vikings can discover all kinds of dragons and adventures! The camp includes multiple climbing towers, an agility course, viking drums and chimes to play, an interactive sheep launcher game, plus slides and activities for the little vikings. (Location: How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk)

Darkmoor Monster Makeup Experience - At the Darkmoor Monster Makeup Experience, Dr. Pretorius’ former lab has been transformed into a macabre makeover parlor, keeping his twisted legacy alive. Talented artists work their eerie magic on guests, helping them unleash their inner Universal Monster—whether it's a werewolf, vampire, or a stylishly sinister new creation. (Location: Dark Universe)

Say Hello to the Residents of Darkmoor Village - Explore Darkmoor Village and meet its unique residents, including Frankenstein’s Monster and his Bride, Ygor, The Invisible Man, a brave monster hunter, and even a singing musician. (Location: Dark Universe)

Epic Universe hotels

There are three hotels at Epic Universe:

Universal Helios Grand Hotel

Universal Stella Nova Resort

Universal Stell Luna Resort