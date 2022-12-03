Orlando Warehouse Fire: Third person now reported dead

A third person has reportedly died after an Orlando warehouse fireworks fire on Thursday evening.

Landon Bourland, 24, has been identified as the third person who died as a result of the fire. On Friday, fire officials named David Gonzalez, 22, and Lindsey Phillips, 23, as the other two people who lost their lives because of the fire.

Firefighters responded to the blaze at 901 Central Florida Parkway in Taft at a warehouse that is home to several businesses. Many were able to escape, but some had been reported missing on Thursday.

FOX 35 News spoke with the parents of 27-year-old Lindsey Tallafuss who is fighting for her life in the hospital after being burned on 62% of her body.

"All you can see is from here to here, and her toes and this is all burnt," Cheryl Tallafuss explained as she gestured to her face. "Her entire face, scalp… the only place we can touch is her feet. She was wearing work boots."

The warehouse is owned by a company called Magic in the Sky. The boyfriend of Lindsey Tallafuss, who also works at the warehouse, was outside at the time.

The State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.