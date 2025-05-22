Volusia Schools adopt AI gun detection technology to enhance campus safety

The Brief Volusia County Schools has implemented ZeroEyes, an AI-based gun detection platform, to enhance campus security across its nearly 70 schools. The system, which integrates with existing security cameras and alerts first responders within seconds of detecting a firearm, is part of a broader safety strategy that includes school officers, emergency alert systems, and secure entry points. Superintendent Dr. Carmen Balgobin says the district aims to lead in school safety, allowing students to focus on learning without fear.



Volusia County Schools has implemented an artificial intelligence-based gun detection platform in an effort to strengthen security across its campuses.

What we know:

The district, which serves more than 60,000 students and employs 8,000 staff members across nearly 70 traditional schools, has partnered with ZeroEyes to add a new layer to its multi-faceted school safety strategy. ZeroEyes’ AI gun detection and situational awareness software is the first of its kind to earn the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s SAFETY Act designation.

Superintendent Dr. Carmen Balgobin said the technology was first piloted at a few district schools before its full rollout, inspired by successful use by the Daytona Beach Police Department.

What they're saying:

"Our goal is to be a trailblazer for school safety in Florida," Balgobin said. "We want our students to focus on learning, building friendships, and preparing for their futures, rather than worrying about their safety."

The ZeroEyes platform integrates with existing school security cameras. When a visible firearm is detected, images are immediately routed to the company’s U.S.-based Operations Center, staffed 24/7 by military and law enforcement veterans. If the threat is verified, actionable intelligence is delivered to first responders and school personnel within 3 to 5 seconds.

According to data from the ZeroEyes Gun Violence Research Center, 40.4% of gun-related incidents in Florida take place on K-12 campuses.

Volusia County Schools’ broader safety measures also include safe school officers at each site, emergency alert Centegix badges, rapid communication systems, and single-point entry at all buildings.

"Every school should be a place where students and staff feel safe and protected," said Mike Lahiff, CEO and co-founder of ZeroEyes. "Volusia County Schools is taking a leadership role in setting new standards for campus safety."

The district is the largest employer in Volusia County and the 14th-largest school district in the state, with campuses located in diverse environments ranging from coastal communities to urban centers.

