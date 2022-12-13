Orlando warehouse fire that killed 4 prompts questions over fireworks storage

Orange County leaders are questioning safety issues surrounding a deadly warehouse fire that ignited fireworks stored at the property. The fire – which happened on Dec. 1 – could come up on Tuesday at the county commission meeting.

There are legal questions over whether the company was even allowed to store fireworks there. A county commissioner is saying officials didn’t even know fireworks were inside the building.

The warehouse where this happened is located on Central Florida Parkway in Taft. District 3 commissioner Mayra Uribe's office says she's working closely with a team made up of staff from planning and zoning and the State Fire Marshals Office to find out why no one was aware that Magic in the Sky – which provides professional special effects fireworks – was storing fireworks inside.

She told FOX 35 she wants to find out if they had the proper permits and if other facilities might have dangerous materials that the county isn’t aware of.

"It drew the bigger question of, ‘where are those warehouses that are allowed to have that? And are they near homes, are they where regular pedestrians or people could be, or any schools and things like that?’"

RELATED: 'We know that God is in control': Parents pray daughter survives Orlando-area warehouse fire

The fire killed four people: Landon Bourland, 24; David Gonzalez, 22; Lindsey Phillips, 23; and Elizabeth Tiralongo, 22. Several others were injured in the fire, including 27-year-old Lindsey Tallafuss who is fighting for her life in the hospital after being burned on 62% of her body.

Officials with Magic in the Sky previously said they are also conducting an internal investigation into the cause of the fire.

"Magic in the Sky will conduct a thorough and complete review of this incident and make our findings available to the public. In the interim, we ask that you let investigations take place and allow us to focus on our personnel, the injured, and their families. We kindly request that you also respect the privacy of the families involved as they grieve and work through this most difficult time," a statement read.

FOX 35 reached out to Magic in the Sky about having a permit to store fireworks, but have not yet heard back.

