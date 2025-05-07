WATCH: Accused killer of Daytona Beach couple during 2022 Bike Week expected to enter plea in court Wednesday

The Brief Jean Robert Macean, accused of murdering a couple during Daytona Beach Bike Week in 2022, is expected to enter a plea Wednesday as his defense pursues an insanity claim and argues against the death penalty. Prosecutors are seeking capital punishment, while the victims' family continues to grieve the brutal loss.



Jean Robert Macean, the man accused of brutally murdering a couple during Daytona Beach Bike Week festivities in 2022, is expected to enter a plea during Wednesday's hearing, court documents show.

The defense team for Macean plans to seek an insanity defense, according to court documents from April 2025. Documents revealed that the defense is also working to eliminate the death penalty, claiming that Macean is "intellectually disabled".

Couple killed during 2022 Daytona Beach Bike Week

The backstory:

Macean is facing two counts of first-degree murder, accused of killing Brenda Aultman, 55, and Terry Aultman, 48, as they were riding their bikes home from the event on March 6, 2022.

The Aultmans' bodies were found the morning after their murders. Both had been stabbed, and their throats had been slashed, according to the Daytona Beach Police Department. Their bikes were located nearby.

Following a multi-day manhunt, Macean was arrested in Orlando. Daytona Beach police previously said that Macean confessed to the murders while talking with detectives.

"I have trouble even being able to make sense of any of it. It just feels like really surreal and like a living nightmare," Sara Turner, Brenda's daughter, previously said. "It just doesn't feel real. I hate that it happened to them. I hate that it happens to anyone."

Who is Jean Robert Macean?

Dig deeper:

Jean Robert Macean is a Haitian immigrant who was first arrested in 2019 on drug charges which were later dropped under former State Attorney Aramis Ayala’s supervision.

Deemed competent to stand trial

On November 20, 2023, a judge deemed Macean competent to stand trial following a hearing in January 2023 where the judge ruled that Macean was incompetent to stand trial and ordered that he be placed in the care of the Florida Department of Children and Families and receive an involuntary mental health evaluation.

What's next:

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.

"I honestly wouldn't mind him not getting the death penalty because I think that he deserves to sit with his actions and rot," Turner added. "To put it bluntly and disgustingly, for what he did to two amazing individuals."

Macean is due back in court on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, at 3:30 p.m.

