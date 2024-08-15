Whataburger announces its southernmost Florida location yet, but what about Orlando?

article

Whataburger is turning up the heat in Florida, with plans to launch its southernmost spots yet in the Sunshine State.

The Texas-based 24-hour burger chain announced last week it's set to make its debut in Tampa in 2026.

Whataburger has not yet revealed where these locations will be, how many of them are coming or when they're opening. More details regarding Whataburger's Tampa Bay expansion will be announced next year.

"Whataburger’s commitment to its heritage of quality ingredients, friendly service and community involvement will be the cornerstone of its operations in Tampa. The new locations will bring the classic Whataburger menu to Florida while creating job opportunities and partnerships within the community," Whataburger said in a statement. "Whataburger invites Tampa residents to stay tuned for more details on the grand opening celebrations, which promise to be as big and bold as the flavors on the menu."

Is Whataburger coming to Orlando?

The fast food chain might also have plans to set up shop in the Orlando area once again. That's according to the Orlando Business Journal, which said corporate-owned locations could make their way back into the Central Florida market after shuttering franchisees' restaurants in Winter Park, southwest Orlando and Melbourne in 2009.

The news outlet said Whataburger hasn't signed any leases in the Orlando area yet, and it's too soon to tell how many locations are planned for the region.

FOX 35 reached out to Whataburger to verify the reported expansion into Orlando, but a spokesperson said there were no updates available at this time.

Whataburger CEO Ed Nelson told sister publication Tampa Bay Business Journal that the expansion is inspired by the success of the chain's locations in the Florida Panhandle and Jacksonville area.

Currently, there are 45 Whataburger locations in Florida – all situated in the northern part of the state. The bulk of these restaurants can be found in Tallahassee, Pensacola and Jacksonville, which account for nearly half of the chain's presence in Florida.