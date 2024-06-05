Over 200 Florida laws are taking effect July 1: These are the most controversial

Over 200 laws passed by the Florida Legislature and signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis are set to take effect on July 1. A handful of these laws have drawn national attention and sparked some controversy, with significant changes expected in sex education, immigration policies, and firearm regulations, among other areas.

Sex Education in Schools (HB 1069):

Dubbed the "Don't Say Period" bill, House Bill 1069 redefines "sex" as a classification based on biological characteristics. This will prohibit educators from referring to students using their preferred pronouns unless they match the students' biological sex. This bill also bans the instruction of menstrual cycles before the sixth grade and mandates that sex education emphasizes abstinence outside of marriage and the benefits of monogamous heterosexual marriage. Instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity will be restricted until eighth grade. School libraries will also adopt a new system allowing parents to object to inappropriate educational materials.

Florida teachers file lawsuit alleging state's new pronoun law is discriminatory

Permitless Carry (HB 543):

Under House Bill 543, Floridians will no longer need a government-issued permit to carry a concealed weapon. The new law eliminates the requirements for background checks and firearm training courses that were previously needed to carry a concealed weapon. This has raised concerns about public safety and the potential increase in untrained individuals carrying firearms.

Watch: Florida sheriffs on new permitless carry law

Bathroom Access Based on Birth Sex (HB 1521):

House Bill 1521 states that individuals will have to use the bathrooms corresponding to the sex they were assigned at birth in public facilities. This includes colleges, universities, schools, correctional facilities, and domestic violence centers. Some argue that enforcing this law could infringe on privacy rights.

Higher Education Reforms (SB 266):

Senate Bill 266 prohibits Florida colleges and universities from using State and Federal Funding for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion initiatives. The bill will also put restrictions on the general education courses focusing on systemic racism, sexism, oppression, and privilege. Humanities courses will be required to include Western canon texts and American historical documents. Funding will be provided to establish the Hamilton Center for Classical and Civic Education at the University of Florida and the Florida Institute for Governance and Civics at Florida State University.

Student Data Protection (SB 662):

Senate Bill 662, otherwise known as the "Student Online Personal Data Protection Act", will prohibit the use of students' personal data gathered through educational technology for targeted advertising or any non-educational purposes. This law aims to safeguard students' privacy in the digital age.

FILE - A message demanding money on a computer hacked by a virus is shown on a computer in a file image taken on June 27, 2017. (Photo by Donat SorokinTASS via Getty Images)

Enhanced Enforcement of School Bus Passing Infractions (SB 766):

Senate Bill 766 will authorize school districts to install cameras on school buses to document drivers illegally passing when the bus is stopped with its stop sign displayed. Offenders will face a minimum fine of $200. This measure aims to enhance student safety, with legislative supporters citing the potential to save lives.

These new laws reflect significant policy shifts in Florida, with impacts likely to include parts of public and private life. The enforcement of these laws will continue to unfold in the coming months.