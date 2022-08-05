Charlie Crist: Candidate for Florida governor
FOX 35's John Brown hosts a sit-down interview with Charlie Crist, Democratic candidate for Florida governor.
Maxwell Frost: Florida congressional candidate
FOX 35's John Brown hosts a sit-down interview with Maxwell Frost, a 25-year-old Democratic candidate for U.S. House Dist. 10.
Natalie Jackson: Florida congressional candidate
FOX 35's John Brown hosts a sit-down interview with Natalia Jackson, Democratic candidate for U.S. House Dist. 10.
Florida to review school LGBTQ support guides following passage of parental rights law
Florida Education Commissioner Manny Diaz Jr. on Wednesday gave his staff the go-ahead to "pull" LGBTQ support documents at all school districts after a State Board of Education member asserted that some could violate the state's controversial parental rights law.
Ousted Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren sues Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over suspension
Suspended Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren announced he has filed a federal lawsuit against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, accusing the governor of violating the First Amendment and trying to "overturn a fair election."
Nikki Fried: Candidate for Florida governor
FOX 35's John Brown hosts a sit-down interview with Nikki Fried, Democratic candidate for Florida governor.
Andrew Warren: Florida prosecutor sues DeSantis over removal over abortion
An elected Florida prosecutor who was removed from office by Gov. Ron DeSantis because of his positions on abortion and transgender rights filed suit Wednesday to get his job back, saying the Republican leader violated his First Amendment rights.
Security costs for Gov. DeSantis and family increase, 25% during past year
The costs of protecting Gov. Ron DeSantis, his family, the governor’s mansion and visiting dignitaries were up more than 25 percent during the past year, according to a new state report.
Could a 2024 White House bid affect DeSantis' gubernatorial run? Strategists say it could
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has been strategic in deflecting any 2024 presidential talk as he endeavors in his gubernatorial re-election campaign in the Sunshine State.
Corrine Brown: Florida congressional candidate
FOX 35's John Brown hosts a sit-down interview with Corrine Brown, Democratic candidate for U.S. House Dist. 10.
Nikki Fried leads in Democratic primary for Florida governor, UNF poll shows
A recent poll conducted by the University of North Florida shows candidate Nikki Fried ahead of Charlie Crist in the Democratic primary election for governor, but behind Republican incumbent Ron DeSantis in a head-to-head race among registered voters.
Alan Grayson: Florida congressional candidate
FOX 35's John Brown hosts a sit-down interview with Alan Grayson, Democratic candidate for U.S. House Dist. 10.
Florida abortion law fight goes to Florida Supreme Court
Lawyers for abortion clinics and a doctor want the Florida Supreme Court to review an appellate court decision that allowed a new 15-week limit on abortions to remain in effect as a broader legal battle plays out.
Florida’s Parental Rights in Education law fueled anti-LGBTQ hate online, LGBTQ advocacy group says
Research by one organization that analyzed social media posts finds that hateful references to gays, lesbians, and other LGBTQ people surged online after Florida passed a law that bars instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade.
Brevard Sheriff accused of pressuring third candidate to drop from race
A third candidate for public office has come to forward to say a sheriff on Florida’s Space Coast offered help in getting a job in exchange for leaving a race and backing his favored candidate.
Florida Democrats outnumber Republicans in mail voting
With Democrats outdistancing Republicans, nearly 930,000 Floridians had voted by mail as of Wednesday morning in the Aug. 23 primary elections.
Florida and other states target mask requirement on planes, public transportation
Requiring travelers to wear masks on airplanes was highly controversial, with many people objecting and flight attendants left with the difficult task of trying to enforce the measure. Republican politicians attacked the requirement as part of criticism of the Biden administration’s handling of the pandemic.
Democrats target DeSantis over comments on FBI raid of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate
Florida Democratic gubernatorial candidates called out Gov. Ron DeSantis for comments he made after an unprecedented FBI raid Monday at the Palm Beach home of former President Donald Trump.
Andrew Warren: Florida prosecutor vows to fight Gov. DeSantis suspension
A Florida prosecutor vowed Sunday to fight his suspension from office by Gov. Ron DeSantis over his promise not to enforce the state’s 15-week abortion ban and support for gender transition treatments for minors.
Gov. DeSantis appoints Renatha Francis to the Florida Supreme Court
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday appointed Palm Beach County Judge Renatha Francis to the Florida Supreme Court.