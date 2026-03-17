Florida woman accused of holding 10-year-old boy by shirt, telling other kids to hit him

The Brief A woman was arrested Monday after getting involved in a fight between children at a park, according to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said Ketsy Ann Rivera, 41, held a 10-year-old boy by his shirt after she told her children to hit him. Rivera faces multiple charges, including child abuse and false imprisonment.



An Osceola County woman was arrested Monday after she allegedly told her children to hit another boy as she held the boy by his shirt during a fight at a park, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Ketsy Ann Rivera, 41, is facing multiple charges, including child abuse, false imprisonment and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

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Deputies responded to the Heritage Park Apartment Complex on Monday after receiving a report about a "disturbance" involving children at a community park, the sheriff's office said.

A group of children who were playing at the park got involved in a fight, witnesses told deputies. Some of the children left and came back with their mothers, who got into a verbal argument with the other children, according to the release from the sheriff's office.

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Investigators said Rivera pushed her 8- and 9-year-old children toward the 10-year-old boy and told them to hit the child, according to the sheriff's office. Rivera also grabbed the boy by his shirt, preventing the child from leaving or defending himself, the sheriff's office said.

According to deputies, the boy had "significant swelling of his left eye." Personnel with the fire department evaluated the child at the scene and cleared him of serious injuries, according to the sheriff's office.

Rivera was taken into custody and booked into the Osceola County Jail.