2 students face voluntary manslaughter charge in fatal beating of 13-year-old at school in Moreno Valley
Charges were upgraded on Monday to voluntary manslaughter against two Moreno Valley middle school students involved in a fight that resulted in the death of a 13-year-old boy.
Trump says San Francisco 'used to be a great city', Pelosi should focus on her own district
In a briefing Tuesday from the Oval Office, President Donald Trump lashed out at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Governor Gavin Newsom and California in general.
‘You can't sip with us': Mean Girls'-themed wine celebrates 15th anniversary of cult classic
Fans can sip a “Mean Girls”-themed wine to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the cult classic and Mean Girls Day on Thursday—duh!
200-square-foot ‘shed' renting for $1,050 a month in California
A rental listing in San Diego received some backlash from locals who say the rental illustrates how bad the cost of living has become in the city.
Army veteran pushes wife out of way before he was struck, killed in hit-and-run crash
An Army veteran was killed in a hit-and-run crash in northern California on Tuesday morning after pushing his wife out of the way of the oncoming vehicle, according to officials.
Beer lovers, rejoice! Costco is selling an advent calendar with 24 cans of specialty German beer
You’ll be celebrating the holidays with special craft beer thanks to a boozy advent calendar that is coming to Costco.
Man in 'MAGA' hat assaulted in California restaurant bathroom; suspect arrested, police say
Authorities in California arrested a man Tuesday in connection with an assault last month where another man wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat was attacked in the bathroom of a restaurant.
Family of raccoons make SF couple's wedding photo shoot even more memorable
A San Francisco couple, who got married in Golden Gate Park earlier this month, got a little surprise from a family of raccoons during their wedding photo shoot.
Things to know about California's law on college athlete pay
California is the first state to pass a law allowing college athletes to hire agents and get paid for use of their name, image or likeness. Some things to know about the new legislation:
America's first official cannabis cafe opens in West Hollywood
America's first official cannabis cafe will open on Tuesday in West Hollywood. Lowell Farms: A Cannabis Cafe offers a "farm-to-table experience for both cuisine and cannabis," according to its website.
Boulders placed on San Francisco sidewalk to keep homeless residents away
About two dozen boulders now sit along a half-block stretch of sidewalk on Clinton Park, a residential side street near Market and Dolores streets in San Francisco.
California police officer must call off chase after Tesla patrol car's battery runs low
A Tesla electric patrol car with the Fremont, Calif., police was forced to back off from a pursuit after the vehicle's battery ran low in the middle of the chase.
13-year-old student dies from injuries sustained during fight at middle school
A California middle school student was declared brain dead on Tuesday from injuries sustained during a fight at school, while two other students remained in juvenile hall for their involvement in the fight.
Realtor attacked, groped by man at open house in Encino
A brazen and violent attack on a real estate agent was caught on video during an open house in Encino.
One adult, one child die of flu in Santa Clara County, health officials say
One adult younger than 65 and one child have died because of the flu in Santa Clara County, health officials announced on Tuesday, making them the first two victims of the potentially deadly virus in the county this season.
Amber alert issued after 2-year-old boy is abducted by 'armed and dangerous' father, deputies say
UPDATE: An Amber Alert triggered in California for a missing toddler, who police say was abducted by his father, has been canceled after two bodies were found near a remote campground, investigators said Monday.
Fire department holds photo shoot for 9 babies born within months of each other
A fire department is celebrating their very own baby boom in California.
Chick-fil-A employee hailed a hero for saving a man's life: 'God placed me' there
A Chick-fil-A employee working the drive-thru in Chula Vista, Calif., is being celebrated for springing into action and saving a man's life, an act he credits to his faith in God.
Presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke stops at Oakland cannabis dispensary
Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke took a campaign stop in Oakland on Thursday, deciding to spend time at a cannabis dispensary to talk about "equity and justice.”