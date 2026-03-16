Florida man accused of hitting, kicking dog after dragging dog on leash, police say

The Brief Richard Howley, 61, was arrested on a third-degree felony charge of aggravated animal cruelty after multiple witnesses in DeLand reported seeing him drag a small black puppy behind his bicycle. Witnesses stated that when the puppy became tangled in its leash and fell, Howley repeatedly punched the animal in the head and body, even as bystanders attempted to intervene. While Howley claimed he was simply "training" the dog, he was transported to the Volusia County Branch Jail and could face up to five years in prison if convicted.



A man was seen dragging a puppy on a leash behind him while he was riding his bike, then physically abusing the dog, multiple witnesses told police.

The DeLand Police Department responded to the reported suspicious incident, around 6:20 p.m., March 11, at the intersection of West New York Avenue and Stone Street.

What we know:

One witness told officers she saw a man riding his bike while dragging a puppy – described as being small and black – on the ground. She said the dog's leash got tangled, and the dog couldn't keep up with the speed the man was riding, an arrest affidavit said.

When the puppy fell down, the witness reported that the man – later identified as Richard Howley, 61, repeatedly hit the puppy in the head and on it's side.

Another witness also told police she saw Howley punch the dog's head with his fist, repeatedly, the affidavit said. The witness said when people tried to intervene – telling him to stop – Howley continued to hit the dog more.

The other side:

Howley claimed he was training the dog, he told officers. He is facing a third-degree felony charge of aggravated animal cruelty. If convicted, Howley could face up to five years behind bars.

He was transported to the Volusia County Branch Jail without incident, police said.

What's next:

When officers observed the dog, they didn't see any visible exterior damage. However, an officer noted, when the dog's side was touched, it yelped.

The dog was taken to an animal emergency hospital in DeLand.