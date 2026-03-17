2 dogs rescued after being found caged, allegedly abandoned in Titusville lot

The Brief Two young dogs are safe and dry after they were discovered in a cage in an empty lot in Titusville. Social media pleas for help quickly spread through the community after a witness posted a photo of the pups. The SPCA jumped in to save the dogs before it was too late and severe weather moved in.



Two young mixed-breed puppies were rescued after being found in a cage in an empty Titusville lot, authorities and animal welfare officials said.

The dogs, estimated at 8 and 10 months old, were discovered huddled together at the corner of Union Street and Wager Avenue, exposed to the elements.

Dogs in danger

The backstory:

Rescuers raced against the clock on Sunday afternoon to reach the dogs before the worst of the severe weather hit.

"It’s really just horrible," said Susan Naylor, Executive Director of the SPCA of Brevard. "That storm was really, really crazy," Naylor added.

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Social media pleas took off, begging for something to be done about the allegedly abandoned pups and for someone to help. The SPCA knew they had to act fast.

Safe at the SPCA

Now out of the cage and away from the empty lot, the puppies are showing their true personalities. Staff at the SPCA describe them as high-energy pups who are finally getting the care they deserve.

While they dogs are safe, the road to finding their original owner has been difficult. Because the dogs are not microchipped, there’s not a lot of leads.

"They’re just these cute little puppies, and hopefully we’ll be able to find somebody to take care of them," Naylor said.

The SPCA posted about the pups and for the owner to come forward, but so far – nothing.

Sheriff’s office investigating

The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is now investigating the case and looking for the person responsible for allegedly leaving the dogs behind. Under Florida law, abandoning an animal in this manner is a criminal offense.

"It is a misdemeanor to drop dogs like that. It would be a case of abandonment," explained Tod Goodyear, Public Information Officer for the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office.

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Investigators are asking anyone with information about the dogs or who may have seen a vehicle at the empty lot on Sunday to come forward. "The dogs themselves can’t tell us who their owner is," Goodyear said.

What's next:

Local officials are using this incident as a reminder that there is never a reason to abandon a pet.

"Brevard County has got some of the most caring people in the world," Naylor said, emphasizing that support is available for pet owners who find themselves in a crisis.

If you can no longer care for your pet, use these safe resources:

Brevard County Sheriff’s Office Animal Services: You can contact the Sheriff’s Office at 321-633-2024 to discuss options or report an animal in need.

SPCA of Brevard: Located in Titusville, the SPCA offers managed intake and community resources. You can reach them at 321-567-3615

Pet Pantry & Medical Help: If the struggle is financial, many local rescues offer temporary food assistance and low-cost veterinary clinics to help you keep your pet at home.

These dogs are currently on a five-day stray hold. If no one claims them, they will be up for adoption in the future.