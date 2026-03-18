MegaCon Orlando 2026: What to know before you go

The Brief MegaCon Orlando returns to the Orange County Convention Center this weekend. The convention features celebrity guest appearances, panels, cosplay, gaming, photo ops and more. The event is expected to draw tens of thousands of fans to the International Drive area.



MegaCon Orlando, one of the largest pop culture fan conventions in the southeast, returns to Orlando this weekend.

The event runs Thursday through Sunday at the Orange County Convention Center.

During the four days, there will be celebrity guest appearances, panels, cosplay contests and more. Some of the celebrities featured on the lineup this year include John Cena, Brendan Fraser, Helen Hunt, John Boyega.

MegaCon is expected to draw tens of thousands of fans this weekend. Here's what you need to know if you're heading to the convention center.

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What is MegaCon Orlando?

MegaCon is a four-day convention featuring programming geared toward comic, sci-fi, movie, TV, gaming and anime fans.

The event includes panels, cosplay, gaming rooms, photo ops and other activities for fans. Around the show floor, there will be dozens of vendors selling comic books, memorabilia and other items.

The event hours are:

Thursday: 4 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Friday: 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Which celebrities are coming to the event?

There will be dozens of celebrities at the convention this year, from TV and movie actors to comic book artists and voice actors.

The lineup includes Gillian Anderson, Alec Baldwin, William Shatner, Jodie Whittaker, Giancarlo Esposito, Karl Urban, Mr. T and more.

Arden Cho, Ji-Young Yoo and Rei Ami, who voiced the main characters in KPop Demon Hunters, will also be at the event.

MegaCon is also hosting a "Lord of the Rings" reunion on Saturday to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the film franchise. An Evening with the Hobbits: In Celebration of 25 Years will feature Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, Billy Boyd and Dominic Keating sharing behind-the-scenes stories.

A separate ticket is required for that panel.

For horror fans, the team behind Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando will be part of a panel celebrating the event's upcoming 35th anniversary.

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How much are tickets to MegaCon?

MegaCon offers passes and single-day tickets.

As of now, tickets are still available for all four days of the convention.

The four-day pass costs $159 per person and includes entry all four days and early entry on Thursday.

Single-day tickets for adults cost $53 for Thursday, $55 for Friday, $74 for Saturday and $64 for Sunday.

Youth single-day tickets, for children ages 13-17, are sold out for Thursday, Friday and Saturday. However, tickets are still available for Sunday for $59.

Child passes are still available and cost $15. The tickets are for children ages 6-12.

Autographs and photo sessions with celebrity guests must be purchased separately.

What about parking?

With MegaCon back in town, it's expected to be a busy weekend around the I-Drive area, which means parking will go fast.

MegaCon recommends that attendees purchase parking in advance. Pricing varies depending on the lot.

There are designated parking lots around the convention center and the International Drive area where spots can be reserved ahead of time.

Lot 1, the one closest to the venue, is sold out for all four days. The other on-site lots still have spots on select days.

There will also be parking lots available around I-Drive, including Aquatica Orlando, Pointe Orlando and Rosen College. Some lots will have shuttles to and from the convention center.

MegaCon has a map of parking lots and availability on its website.