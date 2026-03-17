Federal judge dismisses lawsuit accusing Full Sail University of student fraud

The Brief A federal judge dismissed a lawsuit accusing Full Sail University of defrauding students. The suit alleged misrepresented job placement rates and incentivized recruitment, but the court found the claims didn’t meet legal standards. Full Sail said it was "pleased" with the ruling and remains focused on students and career preparation.



A lawsuit accusing Full Sail University of defrauding its students has been dismissed by a federal judge.

FOX 35 reported on that lawsuit about six months ago.

The backstory:

The suit accused Full Sail and Los Angeles Film School (LAFS) of lying about how many students wound up with jobs in their chosen career fields and incentivizing sales reps to recruit enrollees.

Full Sail and LAFS asked a judge to dismiss the lawsuit. The judge did, but he added that the plaintiffs "have plausibly alleged that the fraud underlying this [False Claims Act] action was not sufficiently disclosed to the government."

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The judge also noted that in response to allegations of misreporting placement rates and providing non-monetary "perks," Full Sail and LAFS argued those actions didn’t violate eligibility requirements, rather than refuting whether they occurred.

In the end, however, the judge had a long list of reasons why the allegations didn’t meet the legal standard to move forward. A big portion of that was conflating LAFS’s actions and those of Full Sail, and for a lack of specificity in its arguments.

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Full Sail said in a statement, "We are pleased that the court agreed the entire case should be thrown out," said Garry Jones, President of Full Sail University. "Our focus continues to be on what matters most—our students, alumni, faculty and staff, and being an industry-leading institution for preparing students for rewarding careers in media, entertainment and technology."