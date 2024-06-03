Meet Guy Fieri at Winter Garden tequila bottle signing on June 15

article

Winter Garden will transform into Flavortown for one day only this month!

Guy Fieri is scheduled to make an appearance at Winter Garden's new ABC Fine Wine & Spirits location that recently opened its doors in late May.

The restaurateur and TV personality is hosting a signing for Santo Tequila, the liquor he and rocker Sammy Hagar created together, on June 15. The Food Network host will be at the liquor store signing bottles from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The event is free, and guests do not have to register to attend – but they're recommended to be at least 21 years old. It should also be noted that attendance does not guarantee a meet and greet because of the limited time frame and volume of attendees expected.

You can buy signed bottles of Santo Tequila at ABC, but keep in mind that no other merchandise will be signed at this event.

ABC is encouraging ride-share due to limited parking.

ABC Fine Wine & Spirits is located at 4110 Winter Garden Vineland Road.