23-year-old woman killed in single-vehicle crash on Lake Pickett Road, officials say

article

The Brief Units were at the scene around 4:44 a.m. at Lake Picket Road, south of Priest Court. Reports suggest the 2019 Nissan Versa lost control, overcorrected, and ran off the roadway to the right. The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene after colliding with a tree.



A 23-year-old woman from Orlando was killed in a deadly overnight crash on Sunday.

According to officials, units were at the scene around 4:44 a.m. at Lake Picket Road, south of Priest Court.

Reports suggest the 2019 Nissan Versa lost control, overcorrected, and ran off the roadway to the right.

The vehicle then struck a mailbox and a culvert before becoming airborne. Tragically, the Nissan Versa collided with a tree, and the driver was pronounced deceased at the scene.

According to the press release provided by the Florida Highway Patrol, the woman from Orlando was wearing her seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.

FOX 35 will update this story when more details are released.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: