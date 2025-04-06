23-year-old woman killed in single-vehicle crash on Lake Pickett Road, officials say
ORLANDO, Fla. - A 23-year-old woman from Orlando was killed in a deadly overnight crash on Sunday.
According to officials, units were at the scene around 4:44 a.m. at Lake Picket Road, south of Priest Court.
Reports suggest the 2019 Nissan Versa lost control, overcorrected, and ran off the roadway to the right.
The vehicle then struck a mailbox and a culvert before becoming airborne. Tragically, the Nissan Versa collided with a tree, and the driver was pronounced deceased at the scene.
According to the press release provided by the Florida Highway Patrol, the woman from Orlando was wearing her seatbelt.
The crash remains under investigation.
FOX 35 will update this story when more details are released.
STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO:
- Download the FOX Local app for breaking news alerts, the latest news headlines
- Download the FOX 35 Storm Team Weather app for weather alerts & radar
- Sign up for FOX 35's daily newsletter for the latest morning headlines
- FOX Local: Stream FOX 35 newscasts, FOX 35 News+, Central Florida Eats on your smart TV
The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the Florida Highway Patrol on April 6, 2025.