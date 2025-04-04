Animal Control investigating after puppy starves to death in Brevard County

The Brief A four-month-old puppy named Banks died after being found severely starving in Brevard County, prompting a criminal investigation. Animal rescuers tried to save him, and a necropsy is underway to determine the cause of death and support possible charges. Authorities and advocates are urging pet owners to seek help before animals reach critical conditions.



Brevard County deputies are investigating an alleged animal abuse case where a dog was starved to death.

‘They’ll be dealt with, and we will make sure there is punishment’

What we know:

A four-month-old puppy, named Banks by rescuers, died after allegedly being starved in Brevard County. The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office and its animal abuse investigators are now involved in the case.

The dog was found severely malnourished, soaking wet, and unresponsive under a carport when rescuers arrived. Despite being rushed to the Animal Specialty and Emergency Center in Eau Gallie, the puppy died shortly after arrival.

A necropsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death, and law enforcement says charges are possible once the investigation concludes.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not identified the person or people who owned or were responsible for the dog. There are also no details yet about the environment the dog was kept in or how long it had been without food.

The results of the necropsy are still pending, and officials have not announced a timeline for when the examination will be completed. It’s also unclear whether the person responsible will face felony or misdemeanor charges, if any.

The backstory:

Jessie Paige, who runs Karma’s Haven Animal Rescue Inc., received a tip about a dog in distress last week. She arrived to find the dog nearly lifeless in a carport.

Paige immediately took the dog to an emergency vet and contacted the sheriff’s office. She named the puppy Banks and has been vocal about the emotional toll of the case and her hopes for justice.

The animal rescue community has rallied around the case, using the incident as a reminder that help is available for struggling pet owners before animals reach a crisis point.

Big picture view:

The case of Banks underscores ongoing issues surrounding animal neglect and abuse in Florida and beyond. Advocates are pushing not only for accountability in this specific case but for broader awareness that resources exist for pet owners in crisis.

Online networks, community organizations, and rescue shelters are urging individuals to seek help rather than let animals suffer or die from preventable neglect. The case has reignited discussions about how authorities handle animal cruelty cases and what can be done to intervene earlier.

What they're saying:

Jessie Paige, who tried to save the dog, is devastated by the outcome and adamant that justice must follow.

"I hope they never have another dog again. I hope they don’t. I’m just picturing him."

She described the moment she found Banks.

"When I showed up there, he was laying in a carport soaking wet, cold... I was sure he was going to be dead before I even made it to the hospital."

Paige also called attention to the need for outreach.

"You can reach out for help if you’re struggling to feed your pets. There are online groups on social media that can help before it’s too late."

Brevard County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Tod Goodyear said the case is being taken seriously.

"They’ll be dealt with, and we will make sure there is punishment for that."

He emphasized the importance of the necropsy in building a case.

"Once we have all the information and evidence available, we will make a determination with the state attorney’s office as far as charging."

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: