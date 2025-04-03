2 arrested in 'bank jugging' incident at Kissimmee shopping plaza: deputies

The Brief Two men were arrested for allegedly targeting a victim at a Kissimmee shopping plaza in connection with a growing crime trend known as "bank jugging." Deputies believe the victim was targeted by both men after making a large cash withdrawal from a bank. The suspects, Jose Pena-Silva and Daniel Alejandro Campuzano-Moreno, are both facing charges of burglary and criminal mischief.



Deputies have made two arrests in connection to a burglary and "bank jugging" incident that occurred last week at an Osceola County shopping center.

Jose Pena-Silva, 36 and Daniel Alejandro Campuzano-Moreno, 28, are both facing charges of burglary and criminal mischief, authorities said.

What happened?

The backstory:

On March 28, deputies responded to The Crosslands Shopping Center in Kissimmee for a burglary of a vehicle. The vehicle's back window had been shattered and one of its tires was deflated.

According to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office, witnesses reported seeing Campuzano-Moreno exit the vehicle through the broken window, then enter a nearby black Hyundai, which drove off shortly after.

The suspect's vehicle information was broadcast to surrounding areas, and Osceola Sheriff's Office detectives in unmarked vehicles located the vehicle traveling on Osceola Parkway, and followed it until it parked at a Bank of America in Windermere, and both suspects were arrested, officials said.

Daniel Alejandro Campuzano-Moreno (left) and Jose Pena-Silva (right) (Credit: Osceola County Sheriff's Office)

What is bank jugging?

What they're saying:

Investigators believe the two men targeted the victim because the victim had just made a large cash withdrawal from the bank – a trend across the country that is often referred to by law enforcement as "bank jugging" or "jugging."

"Jugging involves three steps." the sheriff's office said in a news release. "First, criminals observe bank customers and try to identify targets who made a large withdrawal. Next, the criminals follow the target to their next destination. Finally, the criminals wait for an opportunity, like when the target is distracted or leaves their vehicle unattended, to steal the cash.While this incident was isolated to the areas listed, Bank Jugging remains a trend across the country."

How to protect yourself from bank jugging

What you can do:

The sheriff's office provided the following ways to help protect yourself from becoming a victim of bank jugging:

Be aware of your surroundings. Pay attention to people and vehicles around you, especially in and around bank parking lots.

Conceal your cash. Don’t only carry cash envelopes, secure it in your pocket or somewhere secure.

Avoid distractions. Don’t use your phone or wear earbuds while in or around the bank and be mindful of your surroundings.

Alter your routine to avoid predictable banking habits.

If you suspect you are being followed, drive to a safe location and call Law Enforcement.

Don’t leave cash in your vehicle.

Anyone with information regarding this case or any other similar incidents is urged to call the sheriff's office at (407) 348-2222.

