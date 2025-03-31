Shooting investigation underway in Volusia County neighborhood
DELTONA, Fla. - Deputies are investigating a reported shooting in a Volusia County neighborhood that occurred early Monday.
What we know:
Authorities said 911 dispatch was alerted to the incident along Parma Drive in Deltona shortly before 2:30 a.m.
FOX 35's Marley Capper is live at the scene, where there is an active law enforcement presence and multiple individuals are at the location.
The Volusia County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting along Parma Drive in Deltona on March 31, 2025.
What we don't know:
At this time, investigators have not released further details as the situation is still unfolding.
We are working to determine if anyone was injured and whether a suspect is in custody.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
The Source: This story was written based on information shared by Volusia County Dispatch on March 31, 2025.