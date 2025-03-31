Shooting investigation underway in Volusia County neighborhood

Deputies are investigating a reported shooting in a Volusia County neighborhood that occurred early Monday.

What we know:

Authorities said 911 dispatch was alerted to the incident along Parma Drive in Deltona shortly before 2:30 a.m.

FOX 35's Marley Capper is live at the scene, where there is an active law enforcement presence and multiple individuals are at the location.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ The Volusia County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting along Parma Drive in Deltona on March 31, 2025.

What we don't know:

At this time, investigators have not released further details as the situation is still unfolding.

We are working to determine if anyone was injured and whether a suspect is in custody.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

