Aircraft crash in Brevard County, officials on scene

Published  April 6, 2025 11:06am EDT
Brevard County
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - An aircraft crashed in Brevard County Sunday morning, according to Brevard County Fire Rescue.

The crash happened near Huntington Lane in Rockledge, Florida. 

Officials are on scene.

FOX 35 will update this story when more details are released.

