Aircraft crash in Brevard County, officials on scene
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - An aircraft crashed in Brevard County Sunday morning, according to Brevard County Fire Rescue.
The crash happened near Huntington Lane in Rockledge, Florida.
Officials are on scene.
FOX 35 will update this story when more details are released.
STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO:
- Download the FOX Local app for breaking news alerts, the latest news headlines
- Download the FOX 35 Storm Team Weather app for weather alerts & radar
- Sign up for FOX 35's daily newsletter for the latest morning headlines
- FOX Local: Stream FOX 35 newscasts, FOX 35 News+, Central Florida Eats on your smart TV