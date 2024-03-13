Guy Fieri-branded Winter Park restaurant facing eviction over unpaid rent

article

Chicken Guy!, a restaurant branded by Food Network's Guy Fieri, is facing eviction due to overdue rent, court records show.

The restaurant, which is also being sued alongside Earl of Sandwich and Planet Hollywood, owes its landlord $38,507.72 in past-due rent, interest, and late charges.

On February 15, the landlord issued a three-day notice to pay rent or deliver possession of the premises.

Again, on March 4, the landlord issued that same three-day notice before filing the eviction notice in Orange County court.

This is the second Chicken Guy! location in Central Florida after the first one opened up in Disney Springs about six years ago.

According to the website, "Chicken Guy! features one-of-a-kind, all-natural fresh, chicken tenders, hand-pounded to maximize crunch and paired with a wide selection of delicious sauces. Brined in fresh lemon juice, pickle brine and buttermilk, and infused with fresh herbs, these tenders deliver on flavor and texture."

The landlord is suing for over $50,000 in damages, including attorney fees.