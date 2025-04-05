Florida man arrested after making 'written threats to kill' President Trump, police say

The Brief A Florida man was arrested on Friday after he allegedly made posts on social media in which he threatened to kill President Donald Trump. Records show Glen DeCicco is being charged with making written threats to kill.



Written threat directed at president

What we know:

The Jupiter Police Department said the investigation began when they were alerted to a Facebook post where a written threat was made directed at Trump.

Detectives reviewed DeCicco’s social media activity and confirmed he had made the threat.

Glen DeCicco, left, was arrested on Friday and is being charged with making written threats to kill. (Credit: Jupiter Police Department) Expand

On Friday, police said they arrested DeCicco following an investigation into statements made on social media targeting Trump. Officials said they then interviewed DeCicco, and he was taken into custody without incident.

The Jupiter Police Department worked in coordination with the United States Secret Service throughout the investigation.

"Thank you, Jupiter (FL) PD for your swift response & partnership," Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi wrote on X.

"Threats against @POTUS or any Secret Service protectee are taken very seriously," he continued. "Our success often starts with tips from the public, so please continue to report suspicious activity to police."

