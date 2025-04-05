David Siegel, Westgate Resorts founder, dies at 89

The Brief Westgate Resorts founder David Siegel died Saturday morning at the age of 89. In addition to his massive timeshare resort company, Siegel and his wife are known for their creation of the "Victoria’s Voice Foundation" after the loss of their daughter to an overdose. The foundation provides drug education and addiction-prevention support. In an email sent to employees, Westgate Resorts officials said Siegel's last months were spent surrounded by his family and friends.



Westgate Resorts founder David Siegel has died at the age of 89. In an email sent to employees, Westgate Resorts officials said Siegel died Saturday morning, adding his last months were spent surrounded by his family and friends.

In addition to the massive timeshare resort company Siegel was known for, he and his wife started an addiction-prevention foundation called "Victoria’s Voice," which provides drug education and addiction-prevention support to meet the needs of communities and at-risk families. They started the foundation after their daughter, Victoria, overdosed at the age of 18.

Who was David Siegel?

What we know:

Siegel was the husband of Jacqueline, known as The Queen of Versailles, and father of 13 children, 12 grandchildren and step-grandchildren.

Siegel established Westgate Resorts in 1982, with its first property on an orange grove he owned in Kissimmee. Since then, Westgate Resorts has become the largest privately-held timeshare company in the world and one of the largest resort developers in the United States. Westgate Resorts includes more than 13,500 rooms at 22 resorts across the country.

During his career, Siegel received an honorary doctorate from Florida A&M University, ARDA’s ACE Philanthropy Award and Ernst & Young’s Entrepreneur of the Year for the State of Florida. In 2013, he was inducted into the Central Florida Hospitality Hall of Fame by the University of Central Florida. Just this year, ARDA honored Siegel with its prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award.

After the passing of Siegel's daughter in 2015, his life's mission radically changed toward solving the nation’s drug epidemic. He founded the Victoria’s Voice Foundation with his wife to honor their daughter, and he advocated for the widespread availability of Naloxone, lobbying Congress and raising awareness of the issue.

As an Army Veteran, Siegel donated more than 28,000 complimentary vacations to members of the armed services. The Westgate Foundation also recently distributed grants of $1.5 million to community-focused organizations across the United States.

What we don't know:

At this time, Westgate Resort officials have not released the cause of death for Siegel. FOX 35 is working to get in touch with the Siegel family.

‘Humble beginnings to a visionary leader’

What they're saying:

"It is with profound sadness that we share the passing of David Alan Siegel," Westgate Resorts officials shared in a social media post on Saturday. "David’s journey from humble beginnings to becoming a visionary leader in the hospitality industry is nothing short of extraordinary. From his early childhood days of delivering newspapers to building Westgate into the largest privately owned timeshare company in the world, David never stopped dreaming big.

"His entrepreneurial spirit, relentless drive and belief in the American dream helped shape one of the most recognized hospitality brands in the country," officials continued. "David was a generous leader, a champion for his team and a passionate advocate for addiction prevention following the tragic loss of his daughter Victoria."

"David never forgot his humble roots, starting Westgate in his garage and using the company as a way to lead others to become inspired and successful," said Jim Gissy, chief executive officer of Westgate Resorts. "David worked hard to leave us a company that will continue to preserve its family origins, and the significant resources and ambition to instill joy in the lives we touch through the hospitality we provide.

"It was David’s enduring wish that the spirit of what makes Westgate successful – entrepreneurialism, customer satisfaction and quality product that are at the heart of our DNA – will be the guiding principles of the next generation of leadership at our company," Gissy said. "We know that we are all up to the task of driving forward the legacy of this visionary man and the company he founded."

"I’m very sad to share that today, we mourn the loss of an extraordinary individual, David Siegel," Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma said in a social media post. "Not only was he an incredible entrepreneur and businessman, but his advocacy work following the tragic loss of his daughter, Victoria, to an overdose has profoundly changed the landscape of addiction awareness and treatment. David's tireless efforts were instrumental in promoting the use of the life-saving drug Narcan among first responders, including our agency. His passion and commitment to making a difference has saved countless lives and inspired many of us to continue the fight against addiction.

"I had the privilege of getting to know David well over the years, and I am grateful for the time we spent together and all I learned from him," Lemma said. "His legacy will live on in the hearts of all who knew, respected and admired him — and all the lives that have been saved because of his advocacy efforts."

What's next:

Westgate Resorts officials said a celebration of life will be held for Siegel in the near future.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to the Victoria’s Voice Foundation here.

