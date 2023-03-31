Margaritaville at Sea offering new unlimited cruise pass

How would you like to sail off into paradise as many times as you want for the rest of the year? There's a deal for that!

Margaritaville at Sea has launched its "Unlimited Paradise Pass" that lets travelers cruise as many times as they want on board the Margaritaville At Sea Paradise on non-consecutive two-night stays throughout 2023. The pass costs $899 – and you can bring a friend for free!

"Get into the vacation state of mind and escape to The Bahamas year-round with Margaritaville at Sea’s new Ultimate Paradise Pass," the website states. "With the Ultimate Paradise Pass, you’ll lock in a great price to experience all the relaxation, hospitality, and adventure of Margaritaville at Sea. Each pass covers a double-occupancy stateroom so you can escape to Paradise, together."

There are a few things to know before you purchase the pass:

Cruises will be available to book with the pass starting April 1, 2023

Cruises must be booked 24-72 hours before desired sailing date.

Taxes, fees, and port expenses ($94.40) are per person and must be paid at the time of booking.

Your stateroom will be assigned at the terminal and is subject to availability.

The Ultimate Paradise Pass is non-transferrable. The Passholder must travel on every Pass booking with their chosen guest.

If you want to soak up the sun at sea all year long Jimmy Buffett-style, you'll have to hurry: there are only 500 of the "Unlimited Paradise" passes available. Upgrades, packages, and excursions are not included in the price. Sailings leave from the Port of Palm Beach in Florida.

Last year, the tropical-themed cruise ship also launched its "Heroes Sail Free" program giving veterans, first responders, teachers and police a free cruise to thank them for their work in the community.