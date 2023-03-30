IRS accidentally sends Florida man two other peoples' tax returns

Stapled-in with his return, a local man got the surprise of the tax season when he found two other people's paper returns in with his own.



Cory Wannick said the IRS sent him back the paper tax return he filed because he signed it in the wrong place. "Went to the post office yesterday to send it back after re-signing it. Noticed that my return was considerably heavier than I originally sent it," he said.



When he looked page by page, Wannick was stunned, finding not one, but two other people's paper returns stapled together with his. "Which I thought was a huge mistake on the IRS's part," Wannick said.



Like all tax documents, the returns contained the names, addresses, incomes, social security numbers, and more of two other random taxpayers, one from south Florida and another from Louisiana. "You're trusted with our social security number which is super valuable to everybody as far as privacy and our incomes," Wannick said.



Tax professional Yvette Anderson said it was sad to hear these stories, but she has seen this happen before. "Frequency-wise, I would say maybe every couple of years or so it happens," she said. Anderson said Wannick needed to send the documents back to the IRS FOX35 also contacted the IRS for answers.

Nationwide, the IRS says 90 percent of all individual tax returns are filed electronically. Anderson said these mistakes just happen sometimes. "It's usually just human error. They're trying to do things electronically to avoid those things, but the IRS still does send letters out, they still request people to fix mistakes, then it's going to happen."